Access to the internet has become an essential aspect of everyday life. Our education, job opportunities, and services all rely on the internet. But, despite millions of Americans using the internet, the most marginalized communities are still struggling to get online mostly due to the lack of access to low-cost programs. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), created under the Biden administration, has been groundbreaking toward closing this gap, delivering connectivity to over 19 million American households. The connectivity program is estimated to run out of funding by the second quarter of 2024, if not sooner. We need a permanent sustainable solution.

What is known is that once ACP expires the ones who will be most impacted are people of color. Cutting millions from ACP will create wider gaps in opportunities and learning than there already exists, further widening the affordability gap. A recent study found that the broadband affordability gap is concentrated in neighborhoods where 25% or more of the households lack home broadband. These communities, referred to as “America’s most unconnected communities,” include 57% more Black households, and 49% more Latino households than the national average.

The ACP has been key to addressing the gaps and allowing the ACP to expire will worsen racial disparities when it comes to connectivity, but also the critical services that come with it.

As a school board member I saw the “Homework Gap,” unfold in real time that resulted in the learning loss for years to come. The public education system suffered as a whole predominantly in communities of color. Analysis found that children in 31% of Black and Latino families and in 34% of Native American families did not have high-speed Internet access at home, compared to children in only 12% of Asian families and 21% of white families.

The lack of access to connectivity for students in underserved communities equates to loss of resources to succeed academically due to the digital divide. The ACP is a lifeline for communities like mine; this would impact 433,770 households in Arizona who are currently enrolled and 33% of households with income less than $20,000 have no connectivity.

Thank you to the Biden Administration for this program. I call on Congress to support the extension of the ACP program. We can ensure that students have the connectivity required for remote learning and narrow the educational gap and foster greater equity in the classroom.