Re: the June 18 article “Congress Arizonans spar over BLM plan.”

The news of political opposition by some congressional representatives to the proposed Bureau of Land Management rule to recognize “conservation as a legitimate use for public lands” is disconcerting. Elected Representatives find it “offensive” that American public lands should be managed to conserve our natural resources? Really?

Our designated federal lands and their resources belong to all Americans. The suggested belief by some members of Congress that those resources belong to their individual states is not how the law works as discovered recently by Arizona’s former governor with his container border wall fiasco (at Arizona taxpayers’ expenses). To read that Congressman John Curtis from Utah envisioned his “head about to explode” over the use of the word “conservation” doesn’t contribute to confidence that he is in the right job. A large majority of Americans support sustainable use of our national, public resources, and the “conservation” of those resources for present and future generations.

In Arizona we have had experience with the results of unbridled use of public lands by private interests with past support of our legislators, and unfortunately, by the Bureau of Land Management. The Bureau has routinely enabled unsustainable cattle grazing in the Sonoran Desert even in protected areas. The lack of control has accelerated degradation of our public lands and their ecosystems. State citizens have been pressing BLM for years to limit grazing in the San Pedro River Natural Resource Area that was established to protect rare surface waters in the state that have been impaired by illegal and permitted cattle grazing. We have been overdue for BLM shouldering the responsibility for stewardship of our natural resources as required by Federal law.

New BLM leadership now has enabled that shift in needed governance working to build a new future for conservation of our federal lands and resources. A future in concert with the law and public expectations for governance of our natural resources. We should support this initiative, and so should our elected officials. But for some that does not fit their agenda.

As noted by the Star article, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar is deeply offended by a proposal to ensure conservation of our natural resources, but many of us would be happy to accept his call to have “Arizonans” join him in a meeting with BLM. All Americans deserve to have our natural resources on our public lands managed for conservation and sustainable use for present and future generations. That would be a great future for Arizona and our country. Who profits from opposing effective, stewardship and conservation of our natural resources by a federal agency responsible to all Americans for our shared resources? That is what this opposition to the new BLM proposal is all about.