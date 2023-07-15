The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Are you aware that as the world experiences record high temperatures, our local electric utility, Tucson Electric Power Company (TEP), continues to generate the greenhouse gases (GHG) that create the higher temperatures, CHRONIC increases in utility revenues and CAPTIVE ratepayer and taxpayer costs?

According to data TEP provided to the Edison Electric Institute, during 2021 TEP generated 8,974,000 tons of CO2 equivalent. Using a conservative $150/ton social cost of carbon, the ANNUAL incremental damages to our community are $1.346 BILLION!

The current AND future compounded costs of those damages will be paid by community residents, businesses, and taxpayers via local governments.

Although TEP, a FORTIS Canadian Owned Corporation, is an Investor Owned for profit corporation, it is difficult to understand how they can justify continuing to create massive damages to our community, when there are other proven and less expensive generation solutions are available to sunny Arizona; Arizona utility scale Solar facilities plus Energy Storage/Microgrids. Solar Electric facilities with 4-hour storage have been established at less than 4c/kWh by other utilities. And unlike fossil fueled electric generation solar has no fuel costs, uses minimal if any water, requires minimal operation and maintenance costs, does not generate harmful emissions so they can be located in close proximity to population centers which reduces the need for expensive and vulnerable transmission infrastructure that loses 8% of the electricity during transmission.

ACC regressive rate structure pays TEP 10% profit calculated as a percentage of costs, an insidious incentive to increase costs. TEP’s preference for more costly resources is demonstrated by their actions. In sunny Arizona, twenty-three years (23) after they established their first solar electric facilities at Springerville, TEP generates only 10% of its electricity with solar and purchased a 550MW natural gas fired plant several years ago. TEP recently acquired ACC approval to recover $128 million of fuel cost increases that should have been considered and included in the base rates. Why does the ACC charge captive ratepayers instead of utilities for suboptimal proposals, evaluations and decision making?

Why did/does the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) determine that those fossil fueled generating facilities were/are “in the Public Interest”?

Why does the ACC continue to decline to exert their regulatory responsibilities and authority to simply mandate that TEP act to immediately avoid $3.7 million of daily damages to our community? Mandate immediate reduction and retirement of 70% of fossil fueled generation assets, replace with Solar/Storage Microgrids by 2028? Review results, adjust if needed, during the 2026 IRP Process? Instead, The ACC just extended the deadlines for TEP-APS to file their 2023 Integrated Resource Plans (IRP) which likely will not be concluded for another year during which TEP will create another $1.3 billion of damages to our community. Based on historical process results, it is not probable that the ACC will compel any radical or significant improvements.

Why don’t local governments, the City of Tucson/Climate Change Emergency Resolution, Pima County, who bear the burden of coping with community damages, work together to compel the ACC act to avoid the massive damages to our community?

In my opinion, these are glaring examples of moral and regulatory negligence.

Time is of the essence. Every day that corrective actions are deferred, the greater the compounded and avoidable community costs will be.

The good news is that solutions are available that can quickly reduce costs while simultaneously support Arizona new clean energy jobs, perhaps an export economy and diverse socio-economic benefits for ALL involved.

Please be active in contacting and discussing these issues with your local government representatives and the ACC to compel them to act to quickly reduce and eliminate these massive AVOIDABLE damages to our community.

You can email comments to the ACC at UtilitiesDiv@azcc.gov Refer to Docket 22-0046 Integrated Resource Planning.