The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Because of this heatwave I have been having great concern for those in need of housing. Recently, I sent a link to the Mayor and Tucson Council about RAM, a successful day housing program in Virginia. I was recommending Tucson also provide this type of day housing for those in need. The only thing still needed is a safe place for pets.

The program is RAM House Ministries out of Roanoke, Virginia.

“RAM House is the largest day shelter in Roanoke, and we are open 365 days a year. Every day we provide our guests with a continental breakfast and nutritious hot lunch. Our safe environment is a refuge for those in need, where they can receive toiletries, clothing, and other necessities. We offer laundry services and a safe place to store their possessions for the day. Guests in the shelter can sign up to work through our day labor program which allows them to earn a small income. We also have an emergency financial assistance program which helps with rent and utility bills.”

Too many people who cannot find housing are stereotyped as drug users, mentally ill, etc. many are, but many are not. Many have lost their homes due to finances. What Tucson needs is income-based housing, because affordable housing can mean any price. A builder in Phoenix announced that they have what they believe is affordable housing for $1,200 a month. That is not affordable. Many disabled, veterans and seniors only make $900 a month and do not have money for housing applications, two months’ rent, deposits, fees, etc. It is impossible for them. Lack of housing contributes to suicides.

The cost of housing in Tucson is out of control and those who cannot afford it have nowhere to go. Tucson shelters will make them abandon their belongings and their pets. Because of this, many cannot go to shelters. If all one had in the world that gave a sense of home was their little belongings and their pet, no one would abandon that. It is all they have, and many need their pets for protection. According to the news, U of A students have said they are overwhelmed with the high rent in Tucson. The level of financial greed by the wealthy property owners and the billionaire property developers that Tucson has welcomed is shameful and unacceptable. Tucson used to be known as a humble place with humble people.

According to the media, Singapore and U.S. billionaires such as Carlyle Group, Blackstone, etc. have been buying up trailer parks in California, Florida, Arizona, Virginia, etc. This has been referred to as vampire real estate. They have raised rent drastically and made the rents unaffordable to low-income people who had rented them as their last resort. These low-income seniors, disabled and veteran renters are literally being forced out into the streets as they have to abandon the trailers they own because they cannot afford to move them anywhere. Property near the Sunshine mile was recently sold to a California buyer who owns an Arizona trailer park.

It is awful to think people are having to sleep outside and that they are being forced into living outside with rats, roaches and temperatures more than 100 degrees. It is barbaric and ungodly at best.

Tucson needs tiny homes, like the ones Vail school district has developed for their employees. Instead, many cities are considering what amounts to a box with a bed in it, that’s all and they call them homes. Homes must have bathrooms and kitchens. The Vail students who build homes understand this.

Tiny homes need to be specially designed for low incomes with a rent to own format. So low-income renters can build equity and feel secure about their home.

According to AZ Central, Arizona has one of the worst homeless populations in the nation.