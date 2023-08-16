The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In 1808, Sir Walter Scott wrote the poem “Marmion” in which he penned the phrase, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.” And while many have interpreted the saying in a variety of ways, primarily to fit their own purposes, it simply stands on its own footing — when you construct deceitful ways to achieve nefarious means you get yourself or others tangled up in a web of consequences that often has devastating effects.

Today, some 215 years later, Scott’s iconic phrase has, perhaps, a more emphatic and accentuated meaning than when first written in his poem. Times have dramatically changed since Scott’s writings so the consequences of our tangled webs have become more profound than Marmion’s foolhardy attempts at fate.

It is unfortunate that both the deceit and the tangled web have made their way into all sectors of life today. It appears that nothing is sacrosanct in our fast-paced society with its emphasis on wealth and power. As a result, it has now become incumbent upon all of us to gird ourselves against those elements that create that tangled web with their deceitful and deceptive ways.

Currently the accelerated development of high-tech applications has aided those who prey on the vulnerable and susceptible. It has also given unbridled power to those who have created these applications. The internet has become one of their vehicles of deceit and the proliferation of their devious intent grows steadily each day. This also applies to those sending out multiple robocalls on a daily basis. These calls are out-and-out scams and the callers have perfected their hidden identification, preventing exposure and capture.

Because the internet and the phone are the choice tools of crime, and as one considers the large net out there ready to snare anyone succumbing to the scams, it becomes obvious that a more stringent educational effort must be created. The average citizen needs to have the tools available to protect themselves from those who practice deceit and who use various methods to scam their victims including fear, threats, and temptations to wealth. Most people are not all that tech savvy and can easily be lured into the traps. And the tangled web grows wider and wider.

In Scott’s poem, Marmion attempted to woo a rich woman to get her money through deceit, resulting in a very convoluted tangled web. In the end he loses. Unfortunately, the many Marmions today are not losing but are acting freely in snaring valuable sums through their devious means. Statistics detail the tangled web in which the victims find themselves. According to the FBI Internet Crime Report for 2022, “The IC3 (Internet Crime Complaint Center) received 800,944 complaints, which is a 5 percent decrease from 2021. However, the potential total loss has grown from $6.9 billion in 2021 to more than $10.2 billion in 2022.”

The question, of course, is what can be done to thwart this huge wave of ruthless crimes. Basically, as stated, a massive education effort must become a major focus by both public and private sectors. A serious, concerted push to alert and teach must become a number one priority. Exposure to the ways and methods used by these Marmions should be presented to the public on a constant basis. Government interventions must be initiated. Internet providers need to screen content on a more expanded basis and regularly post warnings as to the dangers lurking through all aspects of the Internet. Phone makers and providers should also send written and online warnings to the customers.