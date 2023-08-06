The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The RTA’s 20-year, $2.4 billion plan and half-cent sales tax were approved by Pima County voters in May 2006. The Great Recession caused the original revenue projections to miss the mark by a mile. Revenue updates in 2012 and thereafter were more on target. Prior RTA boards unilaterally delayed, modified, ignored and canceled projects, all without voter approval and in potential violation of state law. About $350 million in regional funds from PAG, our regional planning organization, were diverted to bolster the RTA projects, again without a public hearing or voter approval. These funds might have been used for other more important non-RTA projects.

The current tax expires on June 30, 2026. Efforts are underway to update the plan, and to approve another 20 years of taxation. If approved, the tax would provide a paltry 6.5% of funds needed regionally over the plan’s life. The challenges for the RTA Board, its Citizen Advisory Committee, and Technical Management committee are complex. A multiyear planning effort was rebooted last week because updated cost estimates for road improvements will require rescoping, reprioritizing, and rescheduling the draft project framework recently endorsed by the Board and its committees.

All the anticipated roadway projects are now significantly more expensive — up to three times the prior working estimates. Additionally, the board endorsed the lowest, or “pessimistic” of three new revenue forecasts out of shellshock over the 2006 funding shortfall. Given the accuracy of the updated forecasts, using the mid-level — “baseline” — forecast which is $400 million higher might be prudent. A coherent set of policies are needed to guide the new plan.

This is an excruciating process because the clock is ticking and there has been scant direction from the board and Farhad Moghimi, the RTA’s executive director, to effectively guide the volunteer committee members. The RTA has yet to prepare a comprehensive, stepwise planning process and schedule, working backwards from an agreed-upon future election date. As a retired engineering consultant, I can assure you I’d have been fired long ago for such mediocre performance.

This frustrating struggle raises a basic question: Do we really need an RTA? The RTA is another level of government that adds complexity and costs to project implementation. Its activities are redundant with services provided already by PAG.

The advantage of the RTA is its ability to provide additional funding and then using these revenues for bonds that frontload the more costly projects. All the municipalities and Pima County have other revenue sources to tap if RTA Next fails at the polls. Tucson has been exemplary in obtaining voter approval for funding street maintenance and other projects within the city, without the RTA. Tucson has the support and trust of city voters because the mayor and council are transparent and deliver on their promises. As a bumper sticker I recently spotted reads: “The RTA Needs Tucson/Tucson Doesn’t Need the RTA.”

So, do we need an RTA or not? At this point, I’d say no for the reasons above, and because there is an underemphasis on regional public transit and too little leveraging of the sales tax to enhance our return on investment. The Phoenix metro area has a similar half-cent sales tax which flows directly into MAG, its planning organization. They don’t have a taxation district like the RTA, and MAG delivers regional projects exceedingly well.

I would argue that we instead need a dedicated sales tax to fund a Regional Public Transit Authority for bus and high-capacity transit systems. There are plenty of options for funding road projects, and in my view the RTA needn’t be one of them. The challenge for the RTA will be to convince me and half the voters in the region that I’m wrong.