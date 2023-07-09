The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Article ll Section I of the U.S. Constitution sets only three limitations on who can become president: 1. he or she must be 35 years of age; 2. must have resided for 14 years in the United States; 3. he or she must be a “Natural” born citizen.

Thus even if a natural born citizen is convicted of murder, he or she can still run and hold the highest office in the land, even if they are serving time in prison! Eugene V. Debs, the socialist party leader in the early 20th century, ran for president in 1920 and received almost one million votes while serving a federal prison sentence for opposing our entry in the First World War.

This is how it should be in a democracy; the people should be able to choose whoever they think is best, even if the candidate has served a prison sentence for felonies. Many respected foreign heads of state have served prison time. Nelson Mandela of South Africa served 25 years in prison before being elected; President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil was imprisoned for two years prior to being elected this year for a second term.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger of California and Gov. Jennifer Granholm of Michigan were both prohibited from running for president despite their popularity because neither was born in the United States. Tucson’s Congressman Juan Ciscomani who was born in Mexico is also barred from running, despite his rising status in the Republican Party.

We are a nation of immigrants and descendants of immigrants, (some involuntary) and immigrants contribute to many fields far exceeding their percentage in the population. Our tech industry is dominated by foreign born workers (70% of Silicon Valley tech workers are foreign born), including Elon Musk (founder of Pay Pal and Tesla) and Sergey Brin (founder of Google).

And 25% of our physicians were born abroad; 40% of major league baseball players are foreign born (Shohei Ohtani of the Angels is the first baseball player since Babe Ruth to both pitch and bat); 18% of our NBA players (Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Nikola Jokic of the Mavericks, Luka Doncic who just led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship and the new number one pick in this year’s NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama) are all foreign born. According to the census, about 9% of our citizens, or 30 million of our current citizens, were not citizens at birth.

By contrast, only 1 of 100 Senators (Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii) are not natural born citizens, and only 16 or 3% of our members of Congress are naturalized citizens, like Tucson’s congressman.

When children are told they cannot rise to the top position in a field, it is only natural that they are discouraged from entering that field and set their sights elsewhere such as tech or medicine. Thus many thousands of talented immigrants are discouraged from entering government service or politics at the local or state levels.

When any industry or product is protected from foreign competition by high tariffs or an outright ban on imports, the result is that the protected products are more expensive and often of poorer quality than they would be if they had to face competition. Imagine if no foreign automobiles were allowed into the United States; or if computers chips or electronics could not be imported.

Recent polling shows the vast majority of Americans do not want to see a rematch between President Joe Biden, who will be 86 years old at the end of any second term; and former President Donald Trump who is currently facing two indictments, and has several more potential criminal charges still under state and federal investigation. Perhaps it is time to end the ban on foreign born competition for our most important office.