With an impending climate crisis, an assault on our abortion rights and an immigration crisis facing our nation, my generation faces another adversary: food insecurity. For those of you not familiar with food insecurity, consider yourself lucky; you are not one of the 34 million people in the United States who do not know where their next meal is coming from.

Food insecurity is the inaccessibility to consistent nutritious meals to live an active, healthy life.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity, particularly among low-income families of color, who were also hit the hardest by the pandemic. However, the pandemic alone is not to blame for the rising food insecurity and malnutrition rates. A combination of social determinants, such as generational poverty, lack of accessibility to health care, systematic racism, and more, are all at play, burdening Gen Z.

Unfortunately, a lack of awareness and resources are only worsening the situation. For example, taking a look at the private sector, nearly 31% of all available food is never consumed, and 20% of near-to-shelf date items that have not yet expired are thrown away and wasted. For these businesses, they have no alternative. The chances of selling all the stock before the expiration date are slim, resulting in a greater loss for the business. This is just one example of a situation contributing to higher food insecurity rates that must be resolved.

With systematic effort, starting by galvanizing the youth, who are also the most affected, food insecurity can be seriously reduced. For example, by contacting local government officials, you can urge them to indicate support for proposals and legislation to improve affordability and access to nutritious food. Similarly, even by sharing stories about how advocates are combating food insecurity, you can certainly engender change.

For instance, two years ago, I started a social initiative, SPARKHope, in order to mitigate the large health disparity gaps in our nation by focusing on promoting civic engagement in youth advocates and volunteers. Through this platform, I am now working closely with the local mayor and board of supervisors to list and provide more food resources for local Tucson families.

By actively taking part in local organizations to combat pending adversaries, such as food insecurity, one can learn more about the values of civic engagement, therefore contributing to long-term change in our society.

What our nation needs is deeper political engagement to reach zero hunger and resolve other impending health crises. That is only possible when members of society, particularly Gen Z, use their voice, join collective initiatives and ensure political commitment from their local representatives. Our society is in no shortage of passionate individuals and changemakers. Working together, we can surely engender change and galvanize those around us.