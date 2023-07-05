The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In 1988 I was brushing a rare dusting of snow off the four-foot high papier-mâché elves I had made for a commercial display at the Williams Centre in Tucson. As I brushed off snow in the display, a man on the sidewalk cynically commented that “Of course the elves have to be of different races.”

I turned to him, with all my earnest youth on display and explained, “When I was commissioned to make these elves, I asked my boss if I could make them with different skin colors. You see, I want all kids to feel included.” The man did not reply. I imagine he had not considered that such a decision had come from the heart of an individual. I imagine he thought that such things were imposed on high from some oppressive scold who couldn’t leave well enough alone.

When I see all the hubbub about including a range of gender identities and sexual orientation in children’s literature, I think of that man’s discomfort. Was I imposing my value of inclusion on him in a way that threatened him, that diminished him? Why did seeing an elf in Santa’s workshop with other than white skin make him resentful? I currently hear a clamoring of people asking us to be afraid of what is in some children’s books. I feel that fear plays to the same resentment my elf critic expressed, but the resentment has escalated to hostility.

I happen to love inclusive books, children’s books, and especially picture books. I guess that’s why my niece recently gave me a copy of Aaron Slater, Illustrator. It’s a beautiful children’s book about a boy with dyslexia who struggles to feel a part of school life. He feels different and wants to disappear. Eventually, his teacher sees him in all his uniqueness — Aaron Slater is an illustrator. The teacher thanks Aaron for being himself.

In one of the book’s illustrations, two women lovingly listen as Aaron Slater struggles to read words that “are just squiggles.” In David Roberts’ illustrations, I see that Aaron Slater has two moms. Maybe I see that because I am gay, and I want to see images of same-sex parents in children’s books. It is certainly not explicit. When looking at that picture, a child might recognize an echo of themself; “Oh, Aaron has two moms like I have two dads.” Another child won’t see that illustration as anything more than Aaron struggling to read. But if a child says, “Teacher, does Aaron have two moms?” And another child says, “My cousin has two moms.” Then yes, sexual identity is being discussed in early grades.

Is there room for such discussions in the early grades? What closet door might it open? That is the heart of the matter from my point of view. To some people, I am to be feared and hated or at least pushed neatly back into the closet. And to that end, those people want you to be horrified by the idea of grade school classroom discussions of gender and sexual identity.

Of course, from an adult perspective, it is just common sense that sexual orientation and gender identity are way too complicated and fraught with nuance to be discussed in the early grades. And there we have the wolf in sheep’s clothing — alarmists leveraging hate in the guise of common sense. We are not talking about adult conversations. We are talking about a classroom of young children. I think a teacher’s skill set includes reason and good judgment. I think teachers want all children to feel welcome, even children who have gender issues or same-sex parents. Alarmists leveraging hate in the guise of common sense are not loving children, they are hating people like me.