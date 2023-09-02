Ms. Sproul’s suggestion that we provide students with the opportunity to choose what they study is not new. In the fifties, I was studying to be a teacher and was presented with that philosophy. Having just come out of high school, I knew that my classmates would not have received the kind of education we needed had we not had some good solid direction. As a matter of fact, I changed my major rather than continue in education.

Upon retirement from the Air Force, I taught and administered business programs at two colleges in the Midwest and ran those programs under the same basic philosophy— establish learning objectives and teach to those objectives. I suggest that the following are some basic learning objectives we ought to be working toward in our schools today. Language is a starter since the ability to communicate is essential in any society. My experience with the average K-12 graduate suggests we are not doing a very good job teaching the English language. Basic math is a must if they are to become intelligent consumers. And most definitely, we must teach how our government is supposed to work. Our founding fathers counted on a citizenry able to make decisions and vote intelligently. The factionalism troubling our government today is due in part to ignorance of what is expected of a citizen. Finally, I think we must do something in our schools to develop basic ethical and moral principles. That was once the role of churches but with church membership and attendance falling off, someone has to pick up that mission today and provide some type of moral or ethical education. There are probably other subjects that ought to be required but at minimum, these subjects must be taught if we want our civilization to survive.