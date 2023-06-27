The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the days when schools could teach without radical political or religious interference, teachers taught us civics. We discussed and learned about the country in which we live. Watching TV and talking to people, I realized that over two-thirds of this country’s citizens know less than immigrants who work hard to become citizens. I know this is true for politicians.

I remember learning that before making any major decisions, I should try the “Ben Franklin Close.” When pondering a choice or sale, Franklin would take a piece of paper and with his quill pen, draw a line across the top and another down the center.

On the left side, (ironically) he wrote PROS and on the right, CONS. The side with the most listings was usually how his decision was reached. We should all do that when voting for one of the most prominent political parties, left or right. I learned how the “left wing” and “right wing” designations came to be.

In France (1789), as the French Revolution intensified, an angry mob stormed the Bastille. The National Assembly assembled for the first time to act as the revolution’s government. And the assembly had the immediate and foremost goal of writing its own constitution.

At the debate, the question was whether to allow the king absolute power to veto. As the vote was conducted, those in favor of the resolution, who wanted to maintain things as usual, sat on the right side of the assembly’s president. While the more progressive, seeking a change in the status quo, sat on his left side of the assembly. Those terms have survived 234 years. However, they didn’t enter politics until the early 20th century.

Our nation was sparked by FDR’s “New Deal” program of hope and progress during his term. People referred to communists as leftists or radicals. Being left became a negative. Most people were comfortable with what they knew and what they had. Change wasn’t popular in the mid-20th century, not after the wars. People wanted stability, the very reason FDR was reelected four times.

Many of those who knew no better wrongly associated the left with communists who were radical and would create change in the name of progress. Some elected leaders, including a former president, still use the term “communist” to denigrate Democrats. This makes it sound like communists and socialists are the same, confusing the people. For instance, in July 2020, this former president referred to Democrats as “far-left, radical socialists” to discredit their policies.

NAZIs did not believe in collective resource ownership. They supported the idea of a hierarchical society with limited government control. They also believed in racial superiority and the subjugation of inferiors, women and the disabled, etc.