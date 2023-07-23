The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Tucson is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the latest count from the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness, there was a 300% increase in the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness between 2018-23. But we don’t need statistics to know this is the case — all of us have either directly experienced or witnessed the toll it’s taking on the city.

Homelessness has many underlying causes — lack of affordable housing, low wages, health and mental health challenges, substance use issues, or just a run of bad luck — and it demands of us a similarly varied set of smart, compassionate solutions. And while the City of Tucson deserves credit for pursuing a number of these solutions, officials are undercutting their positive efforts with the counterproductive, harmful practice of sweeping homeless encampments.

Whether we are following our conscience or the large body of research on the harms of sweeps, it should be clear that we cannot keep trying to chase our struggling neighbors out of sight and out of mind. Attempts to do so are making this crisis worse.

While city officials bristle at the term “sweep,” which describes forced displacement of unhoused people, police and city staff frequently do just that. In many cases, driven by an online portal set up to solicit complaints, the city will force out residents and destroy an encampment. Reporting from the Daily Star found that since the portal’s launch in October, about 200 encampments have been “disbanded.” While the city touts this portal as a tool to provide help, its vague criteria for “high problem” encampments leave wide latitude to justify sweeps, and the numbers make it clear that it is frequently being used to carry them out.

We don’t know exactly what those 200 sweeps entailed, but we do know the pain caused by just a single one, carried out in April at Estevan Park. Witnesses describe a “deeply traumatic scene” of confusion and fear, screaming and crying. People’s only possessions — tents, personal documents, even kids’ birthday presents — were destroyed. In addition to an insufficient number of shelter beds, existing shelters are often not accessible or practical for many unhoused people, and others do not feel safe staying in them for a range of reasons. As a result, dozens of people sleeping at Estevan were left with nowhere to go, leaving a small nonprofit, Splinter Collective, to pay thousands out of pocket to shelter residents in a nearby motel.

Immediate human toll aside, sweeps only make the problems underlying homelessness worse. For those concerned about drug use in camps, one recent study found that “involuntary displacement of people experiencing homelessness may substantially increase drug-related morbidity and mortality.” A recent paper from the National Health Care for the Homeless Council calls sweeps “counterproductive, costly, and harmful,” for a litany of reasons:

They undermine paths to housing and financial stability — destroying legal documents, making people unreachable should they qualify for services like housing vouchers, and leading to criminal records.

They cause trauma and worsen mental health conditions, exacerbating the kind of instability that leads to homelessness in the first place.

They create health risks by destroying medication and medical equipment, severing connections to caregivers, and undermining trust in social services.

They push people into more dangerous and isolated conditions and increase the risk of overdose for those struggling with addiction.

Encampment sweeps are also costly and wasteful. Public resources would be better used on any number of effective solutions — social and medical services, harm reduction, drug counseling, park and encampment cleanups, public restrooms and showers, shelters, long-term supportive housing, and more.

Make no mistake, homeless encampments are not an acceptable final outcome, nor are they one that any of us wants. But Tucson must resist taking actions that create more trauma and undermine real solutions to homelessness. Out of desperation, we cannot yield to cruelty.