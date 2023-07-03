The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Intolerance leads to a dangerous lack of understanding between different groups of people, often resulting in deep-rooted and long-lasting hatred, without justification. On both sides, it is essential to approach one another with openness and understanding, promoting peaceful dialogue and cooperation.

Bigotry is the reluctance, unwillingness and even loathing to try to understand another person’s perspective for fear of being wrong. No one wants to be wrong. So, they oppose and resist any contrary position for their own protection.

This unwillingness or refusal to tolerate or respect persons of a different social group — religious, sexual and racial minorities. This is usually someone who knows nothing about others except generalities handed down to them through back-alley stories.

Prejudiced people enter discussions unable to hear, bear or endure facts. In twisted minds, rumors have more weight than truth — witness QAnon’s popularity in electing their own rumor-believing president. Prejudice is an unfavorable opinion or feeling formed beforehand or without knowledge, thought, or reason. In high school, I learned an adage; “Prejudice is a wonderful time saver. It allows someone to make up their mind before they know the facts.” In physics, I learned Albert Einstein’s quote, “It is harder to crack a prejudice than an atom.”

Bigotry, an obstacle to progress and success, limits our ability to think critically, learn, and grow. It also prevents us from forming meaningful connections with others because we “don’t like them.” Why? “Because (considering their color, race, religion, status, political beliefs and language), they’re different from us.”

Only one political party has shown an obstinate or unreasonable attachment to outrageous beliefs, false rumors and opinions, armed militant factions and unproven allegations, showing prejudice.

Intolerance and bigotry have been practiced in this country since 1492. This is a fact Republicans have tried to deny, lest the “white man” be blamed, hence their attacks on the non-existent CRT, formerly called HISTORY.

Trump’s supporters embrace fascist and anti-democratic ideas while he ignores the Constitution. Republicans embrace, threaten and promote violence. They believe Democrats are worse than mere rivals but enemies of their form of democracy. The GOP dislikes compromise. Just look at the House. The Party is a global outlier, seeking dominance, not peace.

The Republican turn toward fascism began with discrimination and has spread to the LGBTQ+ movement as a “threat” against our country (affecting just 7.1% of all Americans). Partisan money helps Republicans justify anti-democratic diatribes to create an autocracy, the crucial impact right-wing media misrepresentations make, injected into their audience’s minds. Republicans’ consequential attacks on democracy begin at the state level because the national GOP has broken government. Trump abused his power, and still, they believe.

Hate can be curbed, but not by Trump.