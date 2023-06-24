The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I’m fed up, and I’m fairly certain I’m not alone. Who I’m fed up with is Sen. Justine Wadsack and her selective and odious anti-transgender/anti-homeless/anti-science/book banning and condescending form of governance.

Here’s a few of the ways in which she crudely abuses her office:

First, through her Senate Bill 1413 Wadsack seeks to criminalize being homeless. The obvious question should be: what is she thinking? How can one be so cruel and heartless as to make criminals out of those who have next to nothing? I understand the need to transition these neighbors of ours into more decent accommodations but relegating them to a jail cell is not that.

Second, Wadsack likes banning books via her Senate Bill 1700. The last time there was book banning on a scale such as she envisions was in 1933 Germany during the rise of the Third Reich. History is replete with authoritarian moves like hers.

Third, Wadsack attacks youths in our school system wishing to be identified with specific pronouns voting in favor of Senate Bill 1001 which is explicitly aimed at transgendered people. Why someone like Wadsack would have issues with how people wish to be addressed is perplexing. And yet, here she is disrespecting and suppressing the desires of good Arizonans who are simply seeking a small measure of respect.

Fourth, Wadsack has stated-and this is HIGHLY alarming-that she ONLY represents those in her district who voted for her. To quote Sen. Wadsack, “Your ideology is that if (sic) a Dem. So no, I do not work for you.” As much as she’d like to deny her comment, she can’t. Her troubling remark can be found on her OFFICIAL government Tweeter feed, @Wadsack4Arizona.

To sum up, if YOU didn’t vote for Wadsack or if your ideology is “that of a Dem,” then according to Wadsack, she does NOT work for you or represent your ideas. Just think about about that contemptuous and hostile statement from YOUR elected official for a second.

Offended yet? I am! There’s more-

Sen. Wadsack has taken it upon herself to violate my personal rights by blocking me from participating in her governmental affairs on her OFFICIAL government Twitter AND Facebook accounts in what I believe to be a violation of the First Amendment of our Constitution. And she doesn’t seem to care. You know it’s a sad day when our elected officials don’t want to hear from us, or tell us they don’t work for us because we may possess “liberal ideologies.” And whenever we may able to communicate with them via their official Twitter/Facebook outlets, concerns like mine are ignored/deleted/blocked and we’re admonished to “contact her office.”

In my view, posting comments/questions on an OFFICIAL government Twitter and/or Facebook accounts IS contacting her office! I’ve also attempted communicating with Sen. Wadsack via e-mail on six different occasions to no avail. Ignored yet again.

In my opinion, in Wadsack’s world if one is a MAGA Republican or of the same extreme right-wing political ideology as she, then YOU are more likely than not to get the services you request … like jailing the homeless, attacking pronouns, denying women and transgendered people their health care needs, banning books or revoking the City of Tucson’s charter city status via her SCR 1023.

This is detestable behavior from an elected official.

I don’t know about you, but this LD17 voter DEMANDS my elected representatives work for us ALL here in LD17 irrespective of political leanings. Her behavior to date is contemptuous and dreadful and my wife and I have signed her recall petition. Please join us and help to restore sanity and BALANCED representation in LD17.

It’s time we sack Wadsack.