The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The new Barbie movie is causing quite a stir.

For me, the movie honors someone who was an important part of my childhood, and what it was like to grow up in the 1960s. Barbie, her clothes and her Dream House all represent lessons in life.

They began with a conversation, overheard. It was 1960 and my mother’s coffee klatch was abuzz. Would they buy one of “those dolls” for their daughters? The consensus was “absolutely not.” They were not meant for children. Their sweet little girls would never want one.

As I peeked out from behind the overstuffed chair, I realized my mother didn’t necessarily agree. “Her clothes are beautiful … ” She described the crisp, blue dress and sunhat, the pink garden-party dress with matching basket purse. I watched as the mothers pictured themselves in the pink satin gown. There was a moment of silence, and then a sigh. Done. I knew what the girls on our block would be getting for Christmas that year.

When I played with Barbie, I was beautiful. I had everything I needed to be independent. I even had a friend, Midge, who had freckles like mine. For a few minutes each day, I was Barbie and everything she represented.

From Barbie, I learned that boys liked playing with dolls as well. My brother’s best friend could be cajoled into spending time choosing just the right shoes to match a dress if no one was watching. His mother marveled at how such a “wild goat of a boy” who never stopped destroying things settled down to play with dolls. Many years later I learned he felt free enough to choose his own dresses.

When my sister got Barbie’s Dream House for Christmas, I discovered prejudice for the first time. Barbie’s cardboard stereo console had several albums. My favorite was Nat King Cole. As I mooned over his dreamy face on the cover, I told my mother I was going to marry him one day. That’s why I particularly noticed the album was missing when I went to my friend’s house. I was crushed when she told me her mother had thrown it away. Barbie was smarter than many people back then.

Barbie helped me be brave. Born with a multitude of birth defects from a medication given to stop miscarriages in the 1950s, I underwent a series of painful operations. As the ether carried me away, I knew that a present awaited by my bedside — a new dress for the smaller procedures, a Barbie for the harder ones.

Barbie also taught me that miracles happen. Because of my weak lungs, our family traversed across the country, following the Arizona sunshine. There was no room for extras — only the essentials. And yet, there was room for a Barbie convertible at Christmas even though money and space were tight. And somehow my mother slipped my sister’s Dream House past my father’s carefully engineered packing diagram and into the station wagon.

As the years went by, our Barbies changed. From her ponytail to bubbled beehives, to blond surfer waves, she evolved with the times. Her poodle skirt turned into a mini. She became an astronaut, doctor, surfer, and wildlife biologist.

What she didn’t become was a mother.

Barbie taught my generation to believe we had choices. She was an independent woman when there were too few to show us the way. She was someone who was both beautiful and kind, like many of our mothers, but also strong and successful in her own right. She could do what they could not. She could choose. And because of her, so could we.

Our challenge now is to not go backward in time. Those who believe women must bear children, whether they want to or not, need to understand, it’s a Barbie world.

And we will not go back.