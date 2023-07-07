The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Re: the July 3 article “Dems bet abortion can topple Ciscomani.”

Juan is proudly pro-life. He is the dad of six kids: 3 boys and 3 girls. Whose life?

Ciscomani’s mantra translates into making it more difficult, or impossible to get an abortion. His co-sponsorship of H.R.7 is in line with this. Under the guise of prohibiting the use of federal monies for abortion, it will be more difficult, maybe impossible for military women and others to get health insurance plans that include coverage for abortion. Great. We can send them off to die for us, but we can’t support their health care needs and it is clear, abortion is health care for women.

For Ciscomani, “pro-life” is a buzz phrase, a dog-whistle-saying that is packed with meaning, which is never explained. Those who understand it know that it is about controlling women’s bodies and their lives. We have all heard “barefoot and pregnant” and know what it means. As far as I am concerned “pro-life” unexplained, means just that.

What does “pro-life” mean? Does it encompass and balance the life of the mother/woman and the fetus? Or is it just the fetus regardless of viability?

Having embraced pro-birth and overruled women’s autonomy, does “pro-life” imply a set of social policies that will support and nurture that baby until it can live on its own at age 18 or so? Does it imply a system of adoption that will ensure the child’s welfare? Does it support the woman who, having spent 9 months of her life, may need further support — both mental and physical? Does is imply support for her during and after her pregnancy? Support for her family? I see none of these things spelled out or supported by Ciscomani or his other anti-abortion/pro-birth colleagues.

Pro-life, whose life?