Re: the Aug. 10 article “TEP home bills are going up. Here’s how much.”

The comments made by TEP President and CEO Susan Gray regarding a 9.4% return on equity — one of the lowest in the nation — warrant meticulous scrutiny.

Gray’s expression of dismay at the “penalization” of TEP by a seemingly low return on equity overlooks crucial facets of the issue. TEP is owned by Fortis Inc., a Canadian international holding company. Thus, the majority, if not all, of the return on invested capital will primarily be redirected to the parent company in Canada. This extraction mechanism effectively bleeds money out of Tucson, diverting it into the global financial system.

The scenario Gray laments is hardly one of suffering. A state-mandated return rate of 9.55% is something many investors would dream of. The argument that investors must be compensated for the “risk” they undertake rings hollow here. In essence, the unspoken message behind the cries for this return on invested capital is an insult to ordinary citizens. It’s as if telling a grandmother on a fixed income, “Tighten your belt, spend less at the supermarket, and send more money each month to the foreign rentiers in Canada.” This, while the foreign company provides no enhanced or additional service, merely siphoning more profit.

This is not a partisan issue; it affects us all. By converting TEP into a locally owned utility cooperative, Tucson could emulate successful models like the Pedernales Electric Cooperative in Texas or the REA Energy Cooperative in Pennsylvania. Local ownership is a generative process that leads to a myriad of positive externalities, including reduced poverty, decreased crime, and increased wealth. These benefits can foster innovative small businesses that culturally enrich our community, weaving the threads of engagement that make us more resilient.

Converting TEP into a cooperative represents a significant step towards economic self-determination and sustainability. It’s about honoring what’s best for our community, governing how our money is invested in the utility we rely on for electricity. We should not stand idly by while a foreign company drains wealth and vitality from our communities, and the CEO lectures us on how nearly a 10% risk-free return on profit for foreign rentiers is insufficient.

Let’s not allow hollow cries for higher risk-free profits to blind us to the real needs and values of our local community. By keeping profits where they belong — with the people of Tucson — and promoting local ownership, we can create an environment that genuinely serves us. Local utility reform is more than an economic strategy; it is a moral imperative, an affirmation of community values, and a path toward a more vibrant and prosperous Tucson.