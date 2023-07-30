The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

One of the co-authors was at a Banner Health imaging center recently. Prominently displayed on the receptionist’s counter was a card promoting lines of credit from Curae, a business that provides health care patients with lines of credit of up to $10,000.

He knew Arizona voters just overwhelmingly approved a three percent interest rate limit on medical debt, so he was curious how Curae could make money at that low rate. But first, he asked the receptionist whether many people took advantage of these loans. She said quite a few do. Then she added, especially those with low incomes.

People with low incomes, of course, are those who most need the protection the law provides from high interest rates, which too frequently add financial problems to medical problems.

However, Curea doesn’t charge 3%. It charges annual interest rates from 9.9% to 36%, according to its website. Additionally, the penalty for a late or missed payment is 29.99%. If this penalty is triggered, interest is accrued from the first day the money was borrowed, and it is charged until at least six consecutive minimum payments are made when due. Moreover, this penalty applies even to no-interest loans if they are not paid off in time.

How can Curae charge these rates under Arizona’s new law? A Policy Paper from the Grand Canyon Institute identifies a loophole that hollows out the law. When patients use a credit card or take out a loan to pay their medical bills, the bills no longer are considered medical debt. Instead, they become credit debt. So that 3% limit no longer applies.

This trend of hospitals, doctors, and dentists to offer third-party credit cards and loans to help people pay their medical bills is the source of significant problems. The Consumer Protection Finance Bureau reported in May that these credit card and loan plans “have largely replaced the low- or no-cost informal plans offered to patients directly by their medical providers.” It reported the interest on these plans can add hundreds or thousands of dollars to medical bills and “rachet up financial strains when patients are most vulnerable.”

Moreover, the complex terms of these loans can result in borrowers quickly facing higher interest rates. An investigation of North Carolina’s UNC Health found that in just two years the proportion of patients paying the highest interest rate went from nine percent to 46%.

Medical debt is a major factor in many people’s lives. An estimated 16% of Arizonans have medical debt, according to an analysis of credit bureaus’ consumer files by the Urban Institute. The analysis put the median amount of medical debt in Arizona at $1,000.

However, the Grand Canyon Institute says that amount understates the full extent of medical debt. The institute suggests that medical debt in Arizona is closer to the $2,500 national average. It’s no surprise medical debt is the leading reason people file for bankruptcy.

The incentives can be great for hospitals, doctors, and dentists to sign patients up for either medical credit cards or installment loans. Curae’s website contends its technology can double patient payments and improve system-wide revenue by 2% to 5%. At the same time, Curae says it can eliminate the need for medical providers to manage accounts receivable and bad debt — both substantial costs. It can do all this, Curae claims, while increasing patient satisfaction.

Arizona’s new law, which was supported overwhelmingly by 72% of voters, is the first statewide ballot measure in the nation to restrict interest rates on medical debt. It was seen as a model for other states to follow. But if so, the other states need to make sure their medical debt interest-rate limits apply to loans and credit cards, too. Otherwise, their efforts may be meaningless.