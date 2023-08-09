The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

No matter who we cheer for we can usually agree on one thing: We hate rule breakers.

Whether it’s sports, politics, education, business, religion, or relationships, we can’t stand cheats, liars, or even the enablers who become tainted by association. If we support or cover up someone who breaks a law, that is morally wrong and often illegal.

In sports it’s expected to give a head-fake, stutter-step, or watch a team run out the clock. That competition is part of the game. Still, good sportsmanship requires every team to follow the rules. That’s why we have referees and judges who keep us honest.

One of the biggest games, with high-profile intensity, is politics. In political discourse the game is designed around debate. The Blue team versus the Red is the biggest rivalry in America. Perhaps the tension and anxiety we feel in the country today is partly caused by the scorched-earth policy of one-way communication, rather than the old-time preferred option of bridge-building statesmanship.

Most of the mature grassroots volunteers involved in local political affairs are good people who spend their own money and time trying to make their communities a better place to live. However, some of these activists, the lifeblood of the parties, have helped make life miserable for the rest of us. They’ve followed their leaders by belittling, name-calling, lying, and rewriting history as they refuse the time-honored tradition of learning how to lose an argument. Sadly, these same angry people who prefer to listen to only one side of a story often stoop to bullying or emotional and physical intimidation, which has no place in society.

The statesman, meanwhile, sees the good in their competition. Sure, they may disagree on what policy is best, whether it’s social, cultural, or fiscal. But at the end of the day, the bigger person will extend a hand of friendship, and remember that preparation for the next game has already begun.

But an impasse occurs when both teams seem to agree it’s okay to cheat and lie with the goal of winning, while pointing their finger of disdain at the opposite side of the aisle. That’s when discourse and negotiation fail, and the “activists” shake their heads in disbelief at the lack of civility and self-control from the other guys.

No wonder so many voters hate the actions of some politicians, while hoping to find a candidate who is good, honest, and wise.

Recent surveys by Pew Research show that most Americans still believe in a loving universal being. Many remind us we should turn the other cheek and love our enemy. But that does not mean we should support the wrong practiced by some people! Even the Bible says God “hates … a proud look, a lying tongue,” people who come up with false stories, who are quick to cause trouble, to lie under oath, and who love to create dissension and conflict, all to insure a win at any cost. (NKJV Proverbs 6:16-19)

While we may not hate the people, we can certainly despise the bad they do. It is wrong to lie, set up fake supporters, abuse others, or create an illusion of truth for the sake of getting ahead. Those who are convinced they must accept bad behavior on behalf of the greater cause have crossed the line of rightness.

So, don’t let bad actors dictate our actions just to claim victory, and don’t encourage them to break the rules so your side can win. When we are up against a worthy opponent, go ahead and try to throw them off. That’s the game. But, to remain in the right, support someone who doesn’t cheat, lie, create discord, or enable the bad guys to get ahead, whichever side they’re on.

As the adage says, “do what is right; let the consequence follow.” The rest of us will be a lot happier.