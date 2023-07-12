The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

At a time when our national politics are so divided, it is critical that local governments put politics aside and deliver results for constituents. Under the leadership of our current Mayor and Council, we have a functional city government that is responsive to Tucsonans.

Our city government is only as effective as the people we elect. Fortunately for us, we have three strong candidates with proven records of delivering results for Tucsonans: Ward One Council Member Lane Santa Cruz, Ward Two Council Member Paul Cunningham and Ward Four Council Member Nikki Lee.

Under my leadership, our Council adapts quickly to the issues we face. When the state and federal government were asleep at the wheel, we were united in navigating our city through the pandemic and protecting public health. In the face of historic drought conditions and declining water levels in Lake Mead, we led our city in adopting cutting-edge water policies while ensuring our local water security. Together, we passed Proposition 411 with 73% of the vote, charting a course to invest $750 million dollars and fix every neighborhood road while making needed safety improvements to protect pedestrians and cyclists. Together, we passed a historic wage increase for all city workers including our first responders and put into place the necessary foundations to put the right work in the right hands by creating Tucson’s first 311 line, lifting the burden from the shoulders of police officers.

This isn’t to say that we don’t have our differences or that we’ve solved every problem. In fact, we hold different perspectives on the challenging issues of today. It’s my ethic to help our council collaborate, hear each other out, and ultimately, to find a path forward. The truth is that this process results in better policies for the people we serve. The “my way or the highway” approach is not a productive way to govern. Neither is making empty campaign promises that lack substance or any ability to deliver them.

We have so much in front of us that requires an “all hands on deck” approach. Decades worth of unmet needs, societal inequities and lopsided investments have resulted in complex, multi-faceted problems such as lack of affordable housing, significant infrastructure needs, homelessness, and lack of action on mitigating climate change. These seemingly insurmountable problems have landed on the shoulders of our current Mayor and Council. We have demonstrated our willingness and ability to find solutions, to secure funding and to deliver results. We have complex issues and challenges in our community that still need to be addressed. We are the right team to take them on.

As Mayor, I work with Lane, Paul, and Nikki on issues and projects citywide and within their wards that matter to all of us.

I worked with Council Member Santa Cruz to pass an ordinance establishing zoning for casitas, ensuring that more people can build generational wealth and establish multigenerational households while increasing our supply of affordable housing. We centered our most vulnerable populations in the policy-making process, suspending public transit fares and quickly distributing millions of COVID relief dollars to historically-marginalized groups including women, veterans and minority-owned businesses. Lane is a champion for making government more accessible, spearheading Arizona’s first participatory budgeting program in which Ward 1 neighbors voted to determine how city dollars were distributed in 21 projects across Ward 1. Her advocacy brings millions of state and federal dollars into Ward 1 for projects like the Drexel Street Bridge and the Mission Manor Aquatic Center. We worked together to defend the right of all people to access reproductive healthcare and protect our LGBTQ+ community.

I have worked with Council Member Cunningham to increase investments in Parks and Recreation so our children have a safe, clean place to recreate. His determination to have free access to our public pools and after school sports programming for middle schoolers is creating opportunities that make a difference. Paul and I worked together to continually improve our water policies to promote conservation and protect our local water supply for future generations.

I worked alongside Council Member Lee to bring millions of dollars of investment to Ward 4, creating new economic opportunities and hundreds of jobs in the coming years. To meet this growing demand, Nikki and I are working with partners across our City to ensure we have a strong local workforce. Her decision to invest in scholarships for Pima Community College’s IT FastTrack program and Youth Cyber Boot Camps for high school students are creating career pathways and access to cybersecurity education for young people in Tucson.