The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A federal ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars contradicts American ideals like freedom and individual rights.

The American Dream, characterized by democracy, liberty, equality, and prosperity through hard work, is often associated with the opportunity for success in a capitalist society. Many immigrants, including myself from India, have embraced these ideals, contributing to economic growth through businesses. However, the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to prohibit responsible adult business owners from selling menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars raises concerns.

The ban is contradictory to American values of individual rights, freedom, and prosperity in a consumerist society. At a recent U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Town Hall meeting, Javier Palomarez, a Democrat, and the organization’s president, expressed concern about the focus on banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars rather than addressing critical issues like the fentanyl crisis. He worried that a ban on licensed, approved, and legally marketed products could inadvertently support the illicit tobacco trade by drug cartels. Thankfully, a group of bipartisan leaders in the Senate have raised concerns about the national security threat as “Mexican transnational criminal organizations” engaged in cigarette trafficking stand to benefit from the forthcoming prohibitions.

Estimations from Convenience Store News reveal that about 32% of convenience store sales are from tobacco, with menthol cigarettes accounting for 37% of that volume. This ban could shift a substantial portion of the $24 billion menthol cigarette market into the criminal realm, akin to the prohibition of alcohol in the past. Menthol cigarettes, once bought and enjoyed freely by American adults, would go the way of marijuana, sold underground on the illicit market, and used secretly. Businesses like mine, which are often minority-owned, will not be able to survive, losing more than a third of their largest category.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Independent who caucuses with the Democratic majority, was interviewed at the USHBC event. She told Palomarez and members of the audience that she believes such decisions (to ban products) should be left to individual states rather than the federal government. Her perspective aligns with those who emphasize state autonomy. Even law enforcement organizations such as the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) oppose the ban. In a letter to the FDA, leaders of the group, which represents more than 241,000 sworn law enforcement officers, called the ban “an unfunded mandate that puts Americans at risk” because is moves lucrative tobacco products out of the legal system where it belongs and creates financial strains for governments and law enforcement.

While laws already prevent tobacco sales to those under 21, retailers who violate this should face legal consequences. However, for legal adults, the argument is for regulated access that respects the principles of freedom.

The longer the delay of the Biden-Harris Administration’s anticipated rule release on the prohibition of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars prompts hope that they are truly considering the implications on consumers, trusted small businesses, and law enforcement before moving forward. Small business owners and consumers can also hold out hope that the Administration and the FDA are listening to the concerns of senators who have raised legitimate concerns over the unintended consequences of these bans related to cartels smuggling counterfeit menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars to the U.S. market.

The ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars raises questions about its alignment with American values. The tension between personal freedoms, public safety, state autonomy, and economic impact is at the heart of this issue. The hope is that this Administration’s decision will reflect a balanced consideration of these factors. “Make your own decisions about your life,” Senator Sinema said at the town hall meeting. “Take responsibility, be accountable for yourself, and as long as you’re not hurting someone else, you can make the decisions you want to make in your own life.” We couldn’t agree more.