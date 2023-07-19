The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

The Southern Arizona Business Coalition (SABC) is committed to supporting new and expanding ventures with an emphasis on mining and related technologies for the financial stability of our region and recognizes the potential of South 32’s Hermosa Project to deliver key benefits for the economy and the surrounding community. We invite you to visit our Miracles from Mining video at bit.ly/44G6Tv6.

The future of Southern Arizona’s economy depends on sustainable businesses that encourages the responsible development of natural and human resources. The positive impacts far outweigh any perceived negative consequences. The latest technologies allow mining companies to facilitate the processing of critical minerals while protecting our valuable natural resources.

The U.S. remains highly reliant on imports and overseas supply chains for the minerals found at Hermosa. China currently dominates global zinc and lead production, and there is NO U.S. production of manganese. As countries around the world shift to cleaner energy sources South32’s plan to produce zinc, lead, silver, and manganese at Hermosa is an economic game-changer for the United States, and specifically for families and businesses of Santa Cruz County.

Located in the Patagonia Mountains, the Hermosa Project, www.south32.net is home to world-class deposits of zinc and manganese, representing a major opportunity to deliver well-paying jobs and economic prosperity for the local, state and national economy. The U.S. has designated zinc and manganese as critical minerals because they are crucial for making solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries — all of which are essential to reducing the impacts of climate change.

The Hermosa Project was recently announced as the first mining project to be covered by FAST-41, a federal program that creates a more transparent, predictable and inclusive federal permitting process for critical infrastructure projects. The planned timeline for Hermosa maps out the stages of development and reaffirms the project’s importance and potential impact.

South32’s advancement of the $1.7 billion investment would safely develop this project and represent the largest capital investment in the county to date. Additionally, the1000 jobs will generate labor income equal to 2.5 times the average household income in Santa Cruz County. This presents multi-generational opportunities for employees, suppliers, vendors, and local businesses. For a region that currently has a higher-than-average rate of poverty and unemployment, the positive impacts of this investment cannot be understated. And this doesn’t take into consideration South 32’s support of local and regional charities.