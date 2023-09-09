The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The NAACP Tucson Branch supports the recommendation of the Tucson City Magistrate Merit Selection Commission not to reappoint Judge Antonio F. Riojas.

We are appalled to learn that Judge Riojas has been depriving criminal defendants of their right to counsel. The right to an attorney is a fundamental constitutional right under both the U.S. and Arizona Constitutions. A person has the right to be represented by an attorney at every critical stage of their criminal case, and if the person is unable to obtain the services of an attorney without incurring substantial hardship, an attorney must be appointed for that person by the court, with part or all of the cost paid by the government. A judge who refuses to do his duty to appoint counsel is clearly violating the law. We agree with the Commission that Judge Riojas’ deprivation of the constitutional right to counsel for criminal defendants is a sufficiently serious infraction that it warrants removing Judge Riojas from the roster of City Magistrates.

We also have been appalled by Judge Riojas’ deprivation of another right guaranteed by the federal and state constitutions — the right to be free from excessive bail. Judge Riojas has imposed money bail as a condition of pretrial release that he knows arrestees are unable to pay. He has admitted this publicly, including at a meeting of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. Not only is this unconstitutional, it is also costly, counter-productive, and cruel. It results in the extended detention of people who have been charged only with non-violent, non-dangerous crimes, such as shoplifting or trespassing while homeless, who do not pose any significant risk to public safety. The jail is a traumatic environment for those who suffer from mental illness and substance use disorders. Confining them there makes their mental and behavioral health conditions worse and leads to increased recidivism, thus causing future harm not only to them but also to the community. This practice of criminalizing poverty has a disproportionate impact on people of color, especially African Americans and Native Americans.

The City of Tucson deserves magistrates who uniformly enforce the constitutional rights of all people appearing in their courtrooms. The City’s presiding magistrate should set a positive example for other magistrates and should assure that the City Court as a whole is doing the right thing. Judge Riojas has not complied with the constitutional rights of criminal defendants. Nor has he set the right example as presiding magistrate. For these reasons, we concur with the Commission’s recommendation that he not be reappointed.

We hope Tucson’s Mayor and Council will adopt the recommendation of the Commission and decline to reappoint Judge Riojas to serve as a Tucson City Magistrate.