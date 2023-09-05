The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The film “Oppenheimer” can serve to bring nuclear weapons out of the underground where they usually reside to renewed public awareness. They usually sleep in silos, submarines, and aircraft, mostly undisturbed, waiting for a signal to launch at their targets, as directed by the president. There are other ways they could launch which could bring about catastrophe: cyber-attack, computer malfunction, human error, an unstable world leader, or false alarm. Numerous near catastrophes have occurred. Google “nuclear weapons close calls” to read the chilling details.

What is so beyond our ordinary perception is the sheer destructive power of a 13-pound cantaloupe-sized sphere of plutonium. No one reading this opinion piece, including the author, has ever experienced this in wartime. It has been only with luck that we haven’t. Robert McNamara said this after the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Developing such planet terminating weapons and placing them in the hands of mere humans is a gross departure from sound reasoning. No human should have that power. Yet, we develop these arsenals which exist solely to guarantee that they are never used! That is the bizarre doctrine of “deterrence.” If they were, life on earth could well be terminated.

The result of a limited nuclear war between India and Pakistan has been thoroughly analyzed. Besides the loss of millions of lives, a subsequent “nuclear famine” would result from the millions of tons of ash projected into the stratosphere.

Instead of taking steps to decompress the crisis, Congress is about to pass authorization to “modernize” the entire nuclear weapons complex. New aircraft, new submarines, new nuclear warheads, new silos. And new, faster, and more accurate missiles.

We spend billions to do this, and many very well-paying jobs come from it. But would it not be much better to put the scientific geniuses and skilled workforce to work on the obvious other problems we need to solve?

We are closer to the brink of a potential nuclear war than ever. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has recently moved the risk assessment for nuclear war to a very high level. We need to start the process to eliminate all nuclear weapons world-wide. See www.preventnuclearwar.org.

We should join the other 68 nations that have ratified the UN passed Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The City of Tucson did their part in June of 2019 by passing a Resolution in support of “Back from the Brink,” calling for the United States to join the effort. House Resolution 77 is in Congress right now with 35 cosigners. It is a superb resume of the problem and solutions. Rep. Raul Grijalva has signed on; Reps. Juan Ciscomani and Ruben Gallego, and other Congresspersons, need to, also, or explain why not.