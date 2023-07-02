The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As physicians and healthcare providers we have taken the Hippocratic oath and promised to “first do no harm.” At the same time, as Americans we proudly claim the rights protected by the U.S. Constitution. Particularly, the second amendment and the right to bear arms. Some might propose that our promise as healthcare providers and our claim to our rights as Americans are mutually exclusive. I believe that in the context of safety and responsibly we can, as healthcare providers, remain true to both our promise and our claim.

As gun owners we must practice safe and responsible gun ownership. As healthcare providers we have the responsibility to educate our patients on safe and responsible gun ownership. Practicing responsible gun ownership can prevent unintentional firearm injury, minimize death from firearm suicide, and keep firearms out of the hands of prohibited possessors. Educating our patients on safe and responsible gun ownership will magnify and promulgate these benefits.

The concept of responsible gun ownership is multifaceted with many components, just as being a responsible driver has many facets.

What is safe and responsible gun ownership?

Safe storage — always store your weapons locked, unloaded, with ammunition stored separately.

Be familiar with your weapon — keep it clean, keep the safety engaged, always keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on your target.

Practice — enroll in training courses to become proficient and comfortable with handling, cleaning, loading and unloading your weapon.

Always assume any weapon is loaded — never point/aim any weapon at anyone or anything that you do not intend to fire upon.

Never handle your weapon after using alcohol or other intoxicants — impaired judgement while handling firearms can lead to serious or fatal injury.

Never leave a weapon unattended — curious children who find and handle unattended firearms can seriously injure or kill themselves or others.

Be aware of and support local statutes and ordinances addressing gun ownership and gun safety — laws on gun ownership and gun safety vary by locality. Whatever your view, you should know the laws in your state/city/town and abide by them.

For gun owners, practicing safe and responsible ownership should be second nature. As healthcare providers we should comfortably and readily discuss safe and responsible gun ownership with our patients. This is particularly important for primary care providers, family practice providers and pediatricians.

Unfortunately, the national debate over gun ownership in our country has politized this issue and made some providers uncomfortable with these conversations. However, by incorporating a routine, nonjudgmental discussion of safe and responsible gun ownership into your practice, over time you will become more comfortable with, and adept at, discussing this issue.

Patients can also become uncomfortable and possibly feel threatened by gun ownership discussions. As you incorporate these discussions into your practice there will likely be some level of surprise, or even potentially a more negative reaction or perception in some of your patients. You can address these reactions by beginning these discussions recognizing that, as a healthcare provider, you are not engaging in debate. You are simply concerned about them as your patient, as well as the health and wellbeing of their family. I believe most providers will find these discussions will be welcomed and well received by a large majority of their patients.

I recommend that you begin incorporating these important discussions into your practice by:

Leaving handouts with information and links to websites on safe and responsible gun ownership in waiting areas

Discussing safe and responsible ownership with every new patients’ initial visit

Discussing safe and responsible gun ownership with all patients regularly (every six months)

Incorporating safe and responsible gun ownership discussions into your practice will likely be challenging. But I believe it will also be highly rewarding, not only for you and your patients but also for your community.