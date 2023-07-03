The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

With the Fourth of July fast approaching we will be gathering in many forms to celebrate the birth of our nation. It was 247 years ago that 56 brave and determined men signed the Declaration of Independence and pledged to each other their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor. It was then that the construction of a new government free from restrictions and restraints began.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t to last. In 1787, political factions began to form when a squabble developed between Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson. Hamilton felt this new country should have a strong federal government. Jefferson, on the other hand, thought that the states should be the dominant and guiding force. Consequently, as a result of that debate, the United States of America became a divided nation leaving those in charge to choose sides. And it has remained as such ever since.

It is my belief that because our nation’s leaders had established the concept of group mentality as a form of governing, and had developed the political party system, our government has come to experience total chaos and dysfunction at times. And while there have been a variety of parties that have developed over the years, the basic premise of each party has remained the same: govern by party rule and by party bosses.

In our current political party system, a politician becomes consumed by the philosophy and basic beliefs of the party they’ve chosen. In doing so, they literally surrender their freedom of thought and expression. They will espouse the party’s talking points and vote according to the party’s position because they are required to. Those under a party’s influence and demands subscribe to this form of control to gain the type of protection and support such affiliation allegedly provides. The thought of individualism is abandoned under the party system and a person’s self-respect and self-esteem are literally dashed if one is to remain in good graces with the party’s bosses. Those who dare to challenge the party’s positions are quickly ostracized and abandoned.

In close observation of this movement, it can safely be said that we are being faced with a growing and unstable situation. It can’t remain as such. The division in this country is getting wider and worse. In my opinion the solution to this critical impasse is to do away with the political parties. Abolish partisanship. And in saying that, I realize that it may be presumptuous of me to think that our government can function perfectly without political parties. But that is exactly what I’m thinking.

It was done before when 56 men formed a strong bond to create a separate nation and then continued to function effectively, collectively as independent men, independent thinkers, and independent patriots for eleven working years until Hamilton and Jefferson had their little tiff. And that stubborn difference of opinion destroyed the true spirit of 76. That spirit, in its own magnificent way, was the perfect blueprint for undertaking effective and vibrant governance. I firmly believe that we can revive that spirit and seriously create a non-party system to set this nation back on a positive and workable path.

George Washington was opposed to the establishment of political parties. In his farewell speech on Sept. 17, 1796, he warned, “However combinations or Associations of the above description (political parties) may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely, in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the Power of the People, and to usurp for themselves the reins of Government; destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”