The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I’m proud to endorse Miguel Ortega in the current election for City Council Ward 1. Miguel has always been a staunch advocate for our neighborhoods. He’s a strong campaigner who will continue his track record of putting people first.

Miguel, a University of Arizona graduate, has worked as a social worker, in city government and now for the American Lung Association. I know him best as someone who volunteered to help residents on the Westside and Southside who needed assistance. He advocated with me for residents in the Lamar neighborhood being affected negatively by work on Interstate 19. He worked with others to stop the locating of a dump near Sunnyside High School. He joined opponents of a move to sell historic and much-loved El Rio Golf Course. He fought to provide clean water to Southside residents whose water supply was tainted with industrial chemicals.

The contrasts between Miguel Ortega and his opponent, incumbent Lane Santa Cruz, are distinctive on many topics: Miguel puts people and community first; Santa Cruz’s record shows she too often sides with business interests.

Consider the recent campaign by Tucson Electric Power for passage of Proposition 412. TEP went to the City Council with a plan to install underground power lines to a new substation. That plan would have hit residents with an extra amount on their bills. Santa Cruz and a City Council majority voted yes, sending Prop. 412 to the voters. Ortega did not like the plan from the start and voted no on election day in May. The plan was soundly rejected citywide by voters, 54% to 46% — a major setback to its supporters.

The rejection was good for another reason. As Steve Dolan explained in a letter to the Star, he and other floodplain professionals tried to warn Santa Cruz that the planned site for the substation was in a location that had flooded many times, threatening blackouts. Santa Cruz did not attend that scheduled meeting. Soon after, a TEP vice president donated $500, the legal limit, to Santa Cruz. Miguel, a Democrat and union supporter, has pledged not to accept donations from TEP.

At community gatherings, Ward 1 residents have told Miguel that they’ve contacted Santa Cruz with a problem or suggestion but never heard back from her or her office. As a State Senator, I know a major responsibility of an elected official is to be open to constituent input. Conversely, Miguel is a people person who listens and responds as appropriate. He has pledged to report to “all constituent inquiries within two business days.”

Have you seen the bizarre mashup constructed on South 12th Avenue to create a bike lane? That Ward 1 project occurred on Santa Cruz’ watch. Miguel reports: “The City took away two lanes of traffic and replaced them with huge cement balls and exposed rebar, creating hazards for drivers, bikers, and pedestrians. The City plans to do the same in other areas of town. I will ensure that residents and businesses get a say in these plans.”

In another neighborhood, residents are upset at the controversial rezoning —supported by Santa Cruz — of a parcel near La Cholla and 36th Street. That violated a longstanding pledge to maintain the parcel as open space, and it ignored neighbors’ concerns. “The decision paved the way for developers to destroy pristine desert,” Miguel says. “My opponent then accepted large campaign donations from the developer team that lobbied for the zoning change. I will keep my promises, listen to the people, and protect our beautiful Sonoran Desert.”

Let your friends and neighbors in Ward 1 know why Miguel Ortega is the candidate to vote for. Please mail in your ballot now or vote on Election Day August 1. Vote people first. Vote Miguel Ortega.