Thousands of small business owners who sell online call Arizona home, and things are looking up for us. Last year saw a slew of new business applications in the Grand Canyon State — in Phoenix alone, higher than the national average.

Thanks in no small part to President Joe Biden’s economic policies, small businesses here and elsewhere have created more than 3 million new jobs nationwide. But Congress is threatening to undermine the success of “Bidenomics” with new legislation that adds unnecessary red tape to how we conduct business. It’s up to Senator Kyrsten Sinema to make sure the bill doesn’t pass and small online sellers remain free of new regulations.

The bill in question is the Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) Online Act, reintroduced earlier this summer by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and J.D. Vance (R-OH). In theory, the bill is supposed to better inform consumers where products come from, but, for small business owners selling online, the COOL Act just means more labeling work that many of us simply cannot afford. Online sellers are already required by law to disclose a product’s country of origin on the packaging. The COOL Act would take this a step further by requiring them to also include this information on a given item’s listing online.

While the intentions behind the COOL Act might be well-meaning, its implications reveal a lack of understanding about the intricacies of e-commerce. The digital marketplace differs greatly from traditional business models. With rapid inventory turnovers and evolving supplier relationships, maintaining real-time, accurate information about every product’s origin is a Herculean task. What’s more, the verification of such details often rests on the suppliers, who might be based in countries with different regulatory standards and practices. This pushes online sellers into a precarious position where they must rely on third parties for compliance, further magnifying their risks.

Thousands of Arizona merchants import products from outside the United States every day, making this requirement a logistical nightmare. They source from a host of varying suppliers, and, depending on the product, some individual items can contain materials from multiple countries. By requiring online businesses to not only post all that information but also verify its accuracy, the COOL Act would create additional burdens not applied to brick-and-mortar businesses.

Overhead costs could simply become too much for some online businesses to handle. Time that could be spent running the day-to-day operations of business and servicing customers would instead be drained by managing increasingly complicated red tape. Unlike brick-and-mortar stores, who might have enough employees to comply with the new law, online sellers with only one or two employees would be unable to afford the extra time and labor required to comply with the COOL Act. Others will have to compensate for the additional expenses by raising product prices.

The COOL Act does offer a piecemeal exclusion for what it terms “small sellers” who bring in less than $20,000 a year annually. But that’s barely an exclusion at all, given that many online sellers rely on their profits as their primary income. The exclusion would not apply to many of the businesses that need it, meaning the COOL Act would ultimately still put extra strain and additional liability on America’s virtual Main Street businesses.

It’s evident that the COOL Act is a seriously flawed bill that should have been revised before its markup. With many unresolved issues, the bill would create too many unintended consequences if it should be signed into law. Senator Sinema sits on the Senate Commerce Committee and has made a name for herself as an independent thinker in the Senate. She should make sure that it does not pass in its current form and save Arizona businesses from any more unnecessary regulatory headaches.