The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

Thanks to Supervisors Adelita Grijalva, Rex Scott, and Matt Heinz, Pima County is leading the way in making high quality childhood education accessible and affordable. These members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors deserve recognition for supporting the Pima Early Education Program Scholarships (PEEPS) — an investment in our community’s future prosperity.

With their majority vote on the County Budget at the June 20 meeting, the leadership of Pima County demonstrated their commitment to our community’s most vulnerable through expanding access to early childhood education. High-quality early education has been proven time and again to have a high rate of return on investment. PEEPS is targeted, leverages private and public partnerships, and this year has helped more than 1,400 children start school ready to learn.

As a former fifth-grade public school teacher and a former kindergarten teacher in schools serving mainly children from low-income families, we saw the achievement gap up close and personal. By the time kids got to us, poorer children already had multi-year deficits in reading and math. Some kids had family libraries, dedicated reading time, and playdates. Others had been in low quality and even dangerous care, or on their own for much the day, and didn’t own a single book. The evidence shows that we’ve got to tackle the gap early — that means before kids even start kindergarten.

High quality early childhood education offers a win-win-win. It educates our youngest when their brains are developing rapidly and gives parents freedom to work or go to school and provide economically for their families. Equally important, it supports our economy and employers by filling pressing current employment gaps from restaurant cooks to first responders to engineers, and guarantees an educated, prepared future workforce. For Pima County taxpayers, it’s a smart investment in reducing future taxpayer costs since these kids are less likely as adults to get into trouble with the law, and more likely to be healthy and prosperous.

This PEEPS program is working, and kids and families and businesses across every district of Pima County are benefitting.

Word is out: families are signing up, and classroom capacity is growing. This year, approximately 1,400 low-income students (at or below 300% of the federal poverty level) received scholarships. Kids are attending high quality programs in more than 100 sites all over Pima County, including public schools, nonprofit and private childcare centers, Head Start programs, and family home care.

Funding has been used efficiently. The County directed federal pandemic recovery dollars to PEEPS, minimizing the County’s immediate cash investment. Dedicated long-term local resources are building for the future. Pima County isn’t going it alone — they have led a regional partnership including collaboration and contributions from the City of Tucson, the Town of Marana, and the Town of Oro Valley, and many public-school districts. The business community, higher education institutions, and nonprofits have contributed resources to support our preschools and childcare centers. Our entire community has stepped up to support high-quality early education and PEEPS.

PEEPS gets results. We are already seeing the return on investment. This year’s final report will be out in August, and the preliminary findings are clear. More than 95% of parents were “very satisfied” with the program. More than 97% saw improvements in their kids’ reading and motor and social skills.

PEEPS lifts families up economically by giving parents choices. Nearly 60% of parents said enrolling their kids in preschool was very important to their returning to work, increasing their hours, or attending school. More economic activity and higher incomes for our region — an amazing, immediate effect from this new program!

Please thank Supervisors Grijalva, Scott, and Heinz for their commitment to PEEPS. Their leadership benefits children and families right now; their continued support will ensure that our region benefits for years ahead.