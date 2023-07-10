The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Commenting on the lack of federal response after Hurricane Katrina, Kayne West famously pronounced to a nationwide audience, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” Reviewing the recent spate of Supreme Court decisions, I would ascribe the same sentiment to the majority justices (aka the “Gang of Six”) but add that their animosity runs to Hispanics, gays and lesbians, the non-rich, and even reason itself.

Let’s start with the decision allowing a business to discriminate against a homosexual couple. In 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis, the Gang of Six sided with a Colorado web designer who said she had a First Amendment right to refuse to provide services for same sex marriages despite a state law that forbids discrimination against gay people. Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch asserted “The opportunity to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely is among our most cherished liberties.”

Now let’s put aside the illogical nature of this claim, since as Justice Sonia Sotomayor pointed out, the law targets not speech but conduct. And look at its implication. If religion can be used as a rationale for refusing service, what is to stop a pro-life Christian business from refusing to serve Democrats who support abortion rights? Once we begin to realize how far this hatred in the name of religion can go, we have to ask ourselves, what sort of a country is being willed into existence with this decision? Moreover, considering that sexual orientation is established early in life and without conscious volition, it makes no more sense to deny someone your business services because they are gay then it does to prevent them from using your business because they are left-handed or have red hair. But as we will see, reason is not a priority for this court.

The Gang of Six likewise struck down the use of affirmative action in college admissions. So while businesses can discriminate, universities can’t. But wait, there’s more. While most universities can’t discriminate, others (military universities) can. If your head is spinning, welcome to the new Supreme Court. Like other Supreme Courts, only without reason, decency, or any constraints on their power. Although the logic of this decision is convoluted, it is clear whom it will harm. The year after California instituted a ban on affirmative action, enrollment among Black and Latino students dropped by 40%.

Finally, we have the decision striking down the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans. In some way, the other decisions pale in comparison to this one, which strikes at the very nature of elections in a democratic society. Biden’s promise to reduce student debt was prominent in his campaign, and he used powers invoked by the previous president to institute it. Is this really anything less than overturning the results of an election whose results you don’t agree with?

The Gang of Six’s reference to the Biden policy as an “overreach” has to go in the dictionary under the definition of “pot calling the kettle black.” But what about the impact of this decision? According to Time magazine, 90% of those likely to receive debt relief earn less than $75,000 per year — or about the cost of one of Clarence Thomas’s vacations. Undeniably this will make it more difficult for those of modest incomes to dig themselves out of debt. But at least no one that the justices know will be harmed by this decision.

Just as significant as who is harmed by this Court is who is helped. Installed by Republican presidents, the majority in this court is — from abortion to guns to affirmative action to debt relief — putting into place the Republican agenda. And ultimately, who gets harmed by having a Court be nothing more than a puppet wing of one political party is all of us.