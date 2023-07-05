The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As I drive around town this week it’s refreshing to see our American flag displayed. I’m seeing it in places it hasn’t been all year. Of course, it’s being put out this week to honor our National holiday — it’s red, white, and blue, standing for a long weekend, BBQ, and family time.

But where is that flag for the rest of the year? It isn’t a mystery.

For many of us, it’s carefully folded and tucked away. We don’t leave it out because displaying the American flag throughout the year has gradually become associated with a particular political party rather than a symbol of our independence as a nation.

I’m guilty.

In the past few years, I started seeing our flag as a symbol of toxic patriotism, white supremacy, and worse. It was draped around those who stormed the Capitol. It’s used as a calling card for ideologies that were never represented in its three colors.

Unfortunately, it feels like it is no longer mine.

When I see red, white and blue banners draped around the eaves of a well-manicured home before the primary elections, I have a good guess who they’ll be voting for.

When I see a red pickup truck drive by in November with two flags flapping off the truck bed, I know what that’s about and who’s driving. The bumper stickers confirm it.

I become embarrassed when I see Americans roaming the streets, wearing it on their hats, T-shirts, and shorts in other countries. They don’t represent me.

But this week, I’ve stopped to question why I so easily surrendered my perception of our flag.

Like many recent retirees, I’ve delved into my ancestry. And there I’ve found a father who earned a Silver Star fighting for our flag.

I discovered the WWI Draft Registration cards for my great-grandparent and great-uncles who were fighting the war to end all wars. The boxes of letters from teary-eyed wives and children rooting them on were enough to inspire a new Broadway musical.

Farther back in the records is evidence of those who fought for the flag when the nation was being split in two by hatred and the “right” to own other human beings.

And even further, when my ancestors on both sides of the ocean fought against each other as our country first united and hoped to declare ourselves a nation.

Proudly, men descended from many parts of the world stood together, and as a result, raised the flag of freedom — a freedom for all that we still need to fight for today.

And so perhaps it is time we take courage.

Maybe it’s time to take back that flag.

Stop allowing others to preempt its use and the perception of what it stands for, today.

It is ours. All of ours.

So I say we all fly a flag for what these United States is supposed to be. Not just for some but for all.

This week, find a flag. Print one off on your computer if you have to, and hang it in your window.

Explain to a little one, why you did so.

Tell them the story of how men fought to raise the flag on Iwo Jima, Bunker Hill, and Fort Sumter.

Listen to the soundtrack of Hamilton one more time — you know you want to.

Find a vet and thank them. God knows they never got thanked enough for what they did.

Dig into your own ancestry. Restore a photo. Visit a grave.

Put blueberries and red raspberries on a creamy white cheesecake.

Just do whatever you need to do to start reclaiming the colors of your flag.

Because it is time we take back the flag. It’s meant to represent all of us, not just some.