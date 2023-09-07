The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Many Americans are familiar with the environmental issues surrounding the burning of fossil fuels, overuse of water resources, and the proliferation of disposable plastics, but studies have shown that far fewer are aware of the dangerous environmental effects surrounding the food we eat or more accurately, the food we don’t eat, that is, food that ends up in our landfills.

Consider the tomato. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 31% of all the fresh tomatoes purchased by American households are thrown out at a cost each year of approximately $23 billion. And, the EPA is quick to point out, that’s just the tomatoes. Most of our wasted food ends up in landfills. In fact, the EPA estimates that in 2018, food, at a whopping 24%, was the largest component of the municipal solid waste stream in the U.S.

Food left to rot in landfills produces dangerous greenhouse gases and dramatically exacerbates the climate change crisis. A 2022 EPA report projected that each year, U.S. food waste embodies 170 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent GHG emissions equal to the annual CO2 emission of 45 coal-fired power plants. But more significantly, rotting food in landfills emits methane, an especially potent greenhouse gas with over 89 times the warming power of CO2.

Furthermore, when food goes uneaten, the valuable resources used to produce, process, transport, prepare and store it, also go to waste. In fact, a recent study by ReFED, a nonprofit working to end food waste in the U.S., states that these upstream activities account for as much as 93% of the emissions generated by food that is ultimately not eaten. Additionally, wasted food takes up 16% of U.S crop land use and 22% of all freshwater use.

Awareness of the environmental impact of food waste within the scientific community and in governmental agencies is not new. In an effort to address the problem, in 2015, the EPA and the Department of Agriculture announced a joint domestic goal to cut food waste in half by the year 2030. Sadly, we are a long way from reaching that goal. In fact, according to ReFED, food loss and waste has actually increased in the last seven years.

Surprisingly, the majority of wasted food that ends up in landfills does not come from farms, manufacturing, the food service industry or retail, but rather from individual households; that’s you and me. And, you would not be alone in thinking you don’t waste food in your household. Research shows that nearly everyone wastes more food than they think they do.

To truly address the issue of food waste and its impact on the environment, legislation is needed on the national, state and local levels, and I encourage you to lobby your representatives to elevate the issue of food waste. However, we need not wait until such legislation is enacted. As consumers, we can make a significant contribution to combating the climate crisis by making small changes in our behavior around shopping for, preparing, and storing food in our homes. As evidence of the potential impact our collective behavior can have, a recent Washington Post article stated that by halving household food waste over the next 30 years we would avoid emitting into the atmosphere an astonishing 10 gigatons of carbon dioxide.