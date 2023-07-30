The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Back in the innocent days of the early twenty-aughts, I would open my university English methods classes with a five-point scheme for successful teaching: Love your subject. Know your students. Stay flexible. Keep it simple. Nurture your sense of humor.

Teaching has always presented a thicket of expectations — yep, some thorny: deliver content, wrestle with standards, monitor learning, maintain order, evaluate progress, model scholarship. Simple, no; doable, yes.

But now that artificial intelligence has entered the classroom, add “prevent cheating.”

Like a young tough, AI has strolled into class, commandeered a coveted back-row seat, and glowered at you. Your students’ wannabe Mephistopheles. Their work done for free.

You’d better match him gaze for gaze.

So, how to understand and address him?

After hearing an NPR spot recently on AI, I decided to follow the lead of New York Times reporter Sheera Frenkel. As she related it on “The Daily,” Frenkel asked an AI app to produce a paragraph in her writer’s voice. What she got creeped her out — her voice indeed, in phrases she didn’t realize she used.

I have enough words out there, I thought. Why not try out AI?

So I downloaded an app. Easy — thumbprint ID, pull up menu, select “essay,” and — voilà! “What is your question?” “A 300-word review of Barbara Kingsolver’s novel ‘Demon Copperhead,’ in the style of book reviewer Christine Wald-Hopkins,” I wrote. Voilà again! In seconds, my phone spewed out a glowing five-paragraph review of “Demon Copperhead.”

The review praised themes, characters, and plot. It addressed three elements of fiction, was logically organized, and grammatically flawless.

What it wasn’t, was accurate.

Apparently our boy AI neglected to read the book. He referred to “protagonist Sarah and her estranged father.” (The clue to “Demon Copperhead”’s protagonist, sweetheart, is the name in the title. And “estranged father”? Well, maybe … long dead, anyway.)

In the writing style of this book reviewer? Nope. I’m a restrained critic, stingy with praise. Although the words “rich, intricately crafted, beautifully portrayed, thought-provoking, skillfully intertwined, and eloquent and evocative” might have appeared separately and individually in various reviews over the years, their gag-worthy fulsomeness would never have shown up in one piece.

AI Boy, with all his internet access, also missed the history of critic Wald-Hopkins reviewing novelist Kingsolver: previous reviews were mixed; respectful, but never fully laudatory. (“Demon Copperhead,” though, I consider inspired. No reservations.)

This paper would fail sophomore English.

So what does this say, and how can it apply to teaching?

First, as convenient as a click away, AI is unreliable. Students should recognize that. Secondly, submitting an AI piece as original work is cheating. Bottom line. We’ve always fought plagiarism (oh, for the halcyon days of Turnitin, with its highlighted plagiarized passages!); this is plagiarism super-sized. Until a tool is developed to help teachers identify AI cheating (and reports have a Princeton undergrad close), they are going to have to remain alert.

Remember Piece of Teaching Advice No. 2? Know your students? Never before has the need to know students’ abilities and performance been so pressing. Any teacher who posts an essay assignment without a hands-on monitoring process is asking for an inbox full of A Insights.

I have an approach that might be useful, though: For decades now, English teachers have followed a writing instruction strategy that mirrors how professionals write. It breaks the process down into consecutive steps — discovery, pre-writing, drafting, revising, and editing — and checks each step. Labor-intensive but simple, it’s proved to be both an effective instructional tool and a hedge against cheating. (“Protagonist Sarah” could be plucked out as soon as she’s slipped into a draft.) With conferences and drafts, the teacher follows students’ arguments from conception to publication, and can spot aberrations. (One teacher I know announces major assignments in class — without advance notice — and has students do preliminary “discovery” without internet access … on paper, on their own. Teacher monitored.)

It’s anything but failsafe, but it beats giving up.

Now, I’m not so naïve as to think kids wouldn’t consult with AI over the course of the process. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the possible boon to teaching AI could provide — modeling styles, patterns of exposition and organization; editing.

I’m simply not ready to let machines take over the thinking processes of students just as they are developing them.

I’m less disturbed now about Artificial Intelligence now than I was before Sarah the “Copperhead” protagonist. The bad boy in the back row may be a challenge, but he, too, is primed to be challenged.