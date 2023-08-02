The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

As faith leaders in Tucson, we call on Tucson Electric Power and the Arizona Corporation Commission to do better in our community, for Arizona ratepayers, and our neighbors — right now and for future generations.

TEP recently got permission for a $10 per month increase to cover the past cost of volatile fossil fuel prices. (Tucson.com, May 9, 2023) Now they are asking the ACC for an 11.8% rate increase plus a $2.00 increase in the service charge on every bill. That proposal adds $16.22 monthly for households, on top of the increase already approved. (Tucson.com, Feb. 25, 2023)

As households face high inflation, raising their electric bills hurts seniors and others on fixed incomes. Raising their electric bills hurts low-income households who are struggling to cover the bills for housing, health care, groceries and other needs. In short, by raising electric rates, TEP hurts vulnerable people the most.

The ACC is currently reviewing a rate increase request by TEP, and there is so much opportunity for both the utility and the commissioners to do the right thing.

TEP could fulfill its responsibility to our vulnerable communities by doing much more to assist individuals and families with energy conservation measures. Tools to use less energy would lower household energy bills, and those customers could be part of the solution for lowering peak energy demand. TEP’s plan should include more energy efficiency investments to help keep electric bills lower and to lower the energy burden on low-income individuals and families.

TEP could repay a debt to the Hopi Tribe and Navajo Nation, who for decades provided cheap energy to Tucson as TEP extracted and burned harmful, air-polluting coal. Now those communities need help cleaning up the mess left behind, restoring the water that was depleted by coal mining and building a clean energy economy. TEP’s plan should include funding for a just and equitable transition for the Hopi Tribe and Navajo Nation.

TEP could fulfill its responsibility to current and future generations by phasing out fossil fuels faster. TEP’s plan should include a shorter transition timeline for coal power plants in Springerville and Four Corners, and a fair deal for those communities. TEP’s promise of clean energy must be backed by the end of dirty, expensive coal as a fuel.

We don’t see any of those measures in the current proposal. As people of faith, we have a moral responsibility to care for our neighbors and our common home and to protect our children’s future. Therefore, we call on the Arizona Corporation Commission to ensure that TEP is a good neighbor and acts with integrity in our community.