Most everyone’s dream is to win a huge lottery jackpot. A $2, $20, or $200 expenditure — especially when you just know you’ll be the winner — is a reasonable investment.

George Loewenstein, professor of economics and psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, said “[The lottery] serves a psychological function for people. Our pleasure of living is not only based on our current situation, but what could be, what we can imagine our situation could become.” In other words, people love hope.

But alas, after the winning numbers were recently drawn in the Powerball lottery, millions of players surely had second thoughts about the money, time and yes, hope, spent and lost on what they characterized simply as “a long shot.”

Sadly, most people don’t understand the difference between a “long shot” and a “veritable impossibility.”

Perhaps revisiting a guest opinion, I wrote 17 years ago (willing to bet we can axe another scam — lotteries) will be useful at this time.

In that piece, I suggested that if people could visualize their actual odds of winning this type of lottery, they would view it as an absurd proposition.

To wit: The current odds of winning the Powerball Lottery jackpot are 292,201,338 to 1. How can those odds be better understood? Visualize Arizona Stadium. It has approximately 50,000 seats. So 5,844 Arizona Stadiums would contain approximately 292,201,338 seats.

Now, imagine the winning number combination is under one seat in one of those 5,844 stadiums. You are now asked for $2 for one chance to:

1. Pick the right stadium (a 1 out of 5,844 chance) and if correct, then

2. Pick the right seat in that stadium (a 1 out of 50,000 chance)

Incidentally, the odds of winning a paltry $1 million are still 11,688,053 to 1. That’s only 234 stadiums to choose from before picking the right seat!

If the odds of winning this lottery jackpot are considered using this concept — where people completely comprehend their infinitesimal chance of winning, would anyone — even the most die-hard dreamer — play this game?

But, knowing most people think emotionally rather than logically, lottery officials will cleverly spotlight some winners in well publicized and media drenched celebrations. Yes, these incredibly lucky people are often “just common folk” like you and me. They hold up a huge cardboard check worth millions. “Next time, I’ll be that person,” most players will say.

Although impossible to predict who will win, the laws of probability tell us that there will be winners … eventually. If 5,844 such stadiums seats are filled, someone will be sitting in that lucky seat. But the odds are 292,201,338 to 1 that it will be you or me.

It’s instructive to note that the huge numbers of tickets sold for any given drawing represent only a percentage of the possible number combinations. This is why the winning tickets for these type lotteries are delayed with the jackpots in the stratosphere.

“Gullible” is defined as “being easily tricked or cheated.” Unfortunately, this word can be applied to those who allow themselves to be enticed by this seductive game of chance.

As the next drawing nears, think about all those Arizona Stadiums. Maybe you will reconsider throwing away your hard-earned money.

Aside: It always amuses me to observe the frenzy of ticket buying when the lottery grows to incredible amounts. It is as if people consider the lottery’s lesser jackpots of say $1 million to $5 million as just pocket change and not worth playing. But $500 million and higher! — “Now, we’re talking real money!”