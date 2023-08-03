The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Many of us have been waiting impatiently for the prosecution of those who participated in the schemes to overturn the 2020 election. The Jan. 6 hearings showed how Donald Trump conspired to remain in power despite losing an election. The details were persuasive on how the “Big Lie” of massive election fraud was propagated, alternate electors were recruited, state election officials bullied and particularly how the raucous December meeting in the Oval Office began the planning for Jan 6.

After discussing having the military seize voting machines and other patently illegal activities, the plan was to have VP Mike Pence and congressional allies refuse to count the certified state electoral votes, brandish fake alternate votes from key battleground states and throw the election into the House of Representatives. When Pence refused to go along with this clearly unconstitutional action, the last-ditch plan was to march on the Capitol, violently disrupt the joint congressional meeting and have the President declare a national emergency and perhaps invoke the Insurrection Act. This plan succeeded in disrupting the ceremonial counting of electoral votes but was thwarted when the joint congressional session reconvened in the early hours of Jan 7 and declared Biden-Harris the official winners.

I hoped the Congress would have resolved this attempted coup politically by impeaching and convicting the President of these high crimes, but Republican senators decided not to risk losing their right-wing support over the few days remaining in the term. Minority leader McConnell missed his big historical moment and contented himself with a speech blaming the President and a hope that moving on would suffice. The “moving on” alternative has not worked, however, and a political solution looks even more remote than before — as Trump and Trump-lite candidates following his delusional base begin to campaign for 2024. “Moving on” also leaves in place those in Arizona that tried to cancel our votes in 2020. Michigan has indicted their 16 fake electors and ours are being investigated. These election fraudsters undermine the will of the people to choose their leaders. Simple actions, like revoking Trump’s security clearance, will not suffice — hard evidence is required.

With our political system unable to resolve these constitutional issues, the legal system is now about to be tested to punish the perpetrators of this scheme to prevent the peaceful transition of presidential power or, if you wish, carry out the attempted coup. The Department of Justice, tasked with the enforcement of federal law and the administration of justice in our nation, has successfully convicted the leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy. It is now ready to indict the bumbling architect of this plan — Donald J. Trump. Hold on to your hats and keep a copy of the Constitution handy.