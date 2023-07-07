The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There has been a lot of fuss and discussion lately about Artificial Intelligence (AI). Discussing this topic was always enlightening. However, the discussions seem as though it’s a new concept for today’s youth and is about to take over the world.

Let’s note that AI was an exciting concept in the 60’s. Let’s take a look at the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” back in 1968. It introduced HAL to the world and Heuristic learning. In fact HAL means Heuristic Algorithm Learning. The movie also suggested what would happen if computers made decisions not in line with what their human inventors intended.

My favorite movie on the subject is “Colossus: The Forbin Project.” Released in 1970 the movie was about machine domination over mankind when the AI structure determined that men and women where their own worst enemy and needed to be controlled. To the point that it made a duplicate in Russia to ensure world domination.

No matter what time period AI is discussed, it highlights that AI and computers suffer from the same constraint today as it did fifty years ago, and that is that AI and computers ultimately do what the designer tells it to do, and not what the designer wants it to do. When they both are accomplished, you have a celebration. When they are not, you get ‘Megan’.

The world magical discovery of AI puzzles me as I studied AI in college back in 1982 in a class related to robotics. I was involved in the concept of AI architecture when I as an engineer. The greatest advantage today for AI is miniaturization and the internet (in simple form). Acting, writing — including scripts, and painting are art forms that reflect emotion equal and above logic. Computer generated output is great for determining logical outcome of an event, but it will not add emotion. We as people may write with our logic, but that writing is influenced by the fact we think with our hearts.

But, this is not the only area that this generation misses on the point of history.

Example, the discussion of the four day work week. And that was discussed for weeks by TV pundits. The four day work week was originally instituted in the mid-1970s. Didn’t really work out. A better discussion thread would have been to contrast what happened in the mid-70s to what is happening now. Why it could work today and why it didn’t work out then.

Last example is highlighting the raucous over that Chinese balloon. There was two things that concerned me about that incident. One is that we shot a million-dollar missile at a “flying cylinder.” We have been reporting those things in the sky for over 50 years. And now we decide to shoot one down? Because a bunch of young reporters freaked out about an incident they knew very little of the history about? Fifty plus years ago we were using those “flying cylinders” to explain away UFO reporting as high altitude weather data collecting devices. No one cared (except the UFO group) that they were there. A news person had asked Biden if he had information regarding these incidences. How would Biden or any other president know when there was no one reporting on these incidences for over sixty years?

Second item that was egregious to me was the panic over a balloon, no matter where it came from. You should ask yourself, why a nation that can put a satellite in space to capture a lot of data, would put a low tech balloon that everyone could see over our atmosphere? They must have had a really good laugh as we fought ourselves over this without ever asking what are they really up too?

The news can be viewed as fake, when it fails to educate.