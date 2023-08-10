The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Outside in the oven

Minding my own mind

Fool breeze doing me nothing

But making the sweat shine.

The mercury is a’rising

My face is dripping wet

Hundred and fifteen in the shade

And we ain’t seen nothing yet

The climate is a’changin’

The weatherman told me so

He said “There’s a 100% threat

of running out of sweat,

Such a nasty way to go.”

And I’m sitting here a’sweatin’

In a city full o’fools

Cuz we all be

coming down with

those damn old

Summertime

Tucson Desert Blues

The swamp coolers not working

Humidity’s sky high

Don’t let them fools a’fool you

This heat ain’t hardly dry.

The dogs they not a’movin’

The cats they gone insane

The Javelina are steamin’ mad

The Yotes they howl for rain

And I’m sitting here a’sweatin’

In a city full o’fools

Cuz we all be

coming down with

those damn old

Summertime

Tucson Desert Blues.

Tucson’s made of rugged folk

We ain’t about to flee

But I been here most my life

And this year’s a’killin’ me

The moral of this woeful tale

From this land of little rain

Is if you mess with climate

You too will feel our pain

Cuz if you mess with climate

You’re only sure to lose

And spend your time

Just writing rhyme

And singing the

Tucson Desert Blues.

The climate is a’changin’

The weatherman told me so

He said “There’s a 100% threat

of running out of sweat,

Such a nasty way to go.”

And I’m sitting here a’sweatin’

In a City full o’fools

Cuz we all be

coming down with

Those Damn Old

Summertime

Tucson Desert Blues!!!

(Oh, Those Too-son Des-ert Blu … ooze!!!)