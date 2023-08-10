The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Outside in the oven
Minding my own mind
Fool breeze doing me nothing
But making the sweat shine.
The mercury is a’rising
My face is dripping wet
Hundred and fifteen in the shade
And we ain’t seen nothing yet
The climate is a’changin’
The weatherman told me so
He said “There’s a 100% threat
of running out of sweat,
Such a nasty way to go.”
And I’m sitting here a’sweatin’
In a city full o’fools
Cuz we all be
coming down with
those damn old
Summertime
Tucson Desert Blues
The swamp coolers not working
Humidity’s sky high
Don’t let them fools a’fool you
This heat ain’t hardly dry.
The dogs they not a’movin’
The cats they gone insane
The Javelina are steamin’ mad
The Yotes they howl for rain
And I’m sitting here a’sweatin’
In a city full o’fools
Cuz we all be
coming down with
those damn old
Summertime
Tucson Desert Blues.
Tucson’s made of rugged folk
We ain’t about to flee
But I been here most my life
And this year’s a’killin’ me
The moral of this woeful tale
From this land of little rain
Is if you mess with climate
You too will feel our pain
Cuz if you mess with climate
You’re only sure to lose
And spend your time
Just writing rhyme
And singing the
Tucson Desert Blues.
The climate is a’changin’
The weatherman told me so
He said “There’s a 100% threat
of running out of sweat,
Such a nasty way to go.”
And I’m sitting here a’sweatin’
In a City full o’fools
Cuz we all be
coming down with
Those Damn Old
Summertime
Tucson Desert Blues!!!
(Oh, Those Too-son Des-ert Blu … ooze!!!)
Mark Elson is a retired archaeologist and Adjunct Associate Professor in Anthropology at the University of Arizona who has spent many a very hot day excavating sites in the Tucson summer.