The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I suppose one of the clues came right after the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade last year. It was reported that quite a few terrified young men were getting vasectomies. If you needed an explanation for the furor over Dobbs, that was it. The abortion debate is not about women’s bodily autonomy. It is not about women being free to pursue their goals in life. It is about … sex.

Maybe this is something that my fellow pro-lifers don’t understand. Many, many people (both men and women) in our society want no limits or restraints on their sex lives. That is reflected in the fact that over 85% of women who have an abortion are unmarried. Abortion is mostly a symptom of a segment of society that has rejected limits on their sex lives or any recognition of a need for wrapping some form of commitment (especially marriage) around their sexual activity.

Almost 80% of abortions occur in the first nine weeks of pregnancy, and over 90% occur in the first 13 weeks. Perhaps that is why legislation to limit abortion after, say, 20 weeks has not provoked a significant political reaction among young women. For a time limit on abortion to be effective, it would have to be earlier than nine weeks, and Roe prevented legislatures from enacting a strict limit of that sort.

With the Dobbs decision, the pro-life movement was set free to push for much more restrictive time limits on abortion — limits that will actually reduce abortion rates. Pro-life legislators have adopted those restrictions in several states. But those legislators may discover that the 20-something women who have most of the abortions and who have been happy to ignore politics will now feel that their lifestyle is being threatened. And they may become a pivotal bloc to help defeat those legislators. The most recent warning comes from Ohio, where voters defeated a proposal to make it more difficult to change the constitution to protect abortion.

Abortion is only a symptom of a culture that has gone tragically wrong. Without a change in that culture, abortion will continue to be an integral part of life for younger women. Less than 15% of abortions involve married women. Changing the abortion culture requires changing the sexual culture, which is much more difficult than simply passing a law. It would require a recommitment to marriage and to chastity before marriage. If the pro-life movement only focuses on abortion, we are likely to fail, both politically and, ultimately, in terms of reducing the number of abortions. In the meantime, pro-life legislators may need to take a step back from some of the hardest of hard-line positions.