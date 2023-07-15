The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Every July 4, the small mountain town of Ouray, Colorado holds the quintessential Old Time Independence Day celebration. The town of 700 grows to thousands as they enjoy parades, barbecues, games, waterfights, and fireworks. There are flags, dogs, horses, fire trucks, and jets flying over the valley. A magical feeling of pride and well-being pervades, with no hint of dissension. It is patriotism and true unity exemplified.

What is patriotism? It can be defined as pride in one’s country, and an appreciation of the benefits and freedoms inherent in that. Pride is used in most descriptions of the word, and in examples of it. Ultimately, it can be everyone striving together for the common good. It has sometimes taken adverse circumstances for people to unify. The Great Depression and World War II are examples. We were all in it together. Those who lived through World War II are sometimes known as the Greatest Generation, many of whom reflected on that time with fond remembrance, in spite of the difficulties.

There is true, universal patriotism, but that is rare. Divisive factors like greed, seeking power and dominance arise, resulting in tribalism and territoriality. It is built in to all of us to some degree. Dominance and dishonesty can interfere with the ideal. Winning at all costs is a value for some. Attacking those who are different is common, resulting in bigotry, xenophobia and mistrust. Those qualities are not considered when we think of patriotism.

We have the false patriots who believe that by wrapping themselves in the flag, they are somehow superior by virtue of that alone. Standing on a corner while waving a flag while spewing anger is not unifying. Their idea of patriotism may be that of the John Wayne/George Patton power and superiority. Our country, love it or leave it, they may say, while engaging in less than honorable behavior themselves at other times.

Extreme patriotism may lead to nationalism, or a belief that our country is superior to all others, and that they are a threat to us. It only encourages anger and fear, the most destructive emotions, which could ultimately lead to war. As long as those views are held, there will never be world peace. There is some chance of that, however, if we aspire to such qualities as compassion, kindness, generosity and honesty.

Perhaps the true American Way is how we can be unified in a common purpose. In that way, patriotism could reach a higher level to everyone’s benefit. That may allow us to feel the way those people in Ouray, Colorado will feel this July 4. Sometime in the future, go see it for yourself. It is unforgettable.