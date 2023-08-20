The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

While waiting for the monsoon to bring some relief to the Southwest, we are fortunate to have some really good news with both local and universal implications. I’m referring to news that is as local as Tucson and as universal as, well, possibly the beginning of time. This news comes when so much negativity is regularly being communicated about the value of science and education. Now we have a monsoon of relief reporting the incredible contributions made by scientists and engineers from the University of Arizona over the past seven years.

Celebrated appropriately in print and on television, NASA announced the successful completion of the James Webb Space Telescope’s (JWST) first year in orbit on July 12. Almost daily JWST returns here-to-fore unseen data back to Earth greatly expanding our knowledge of the universe and our place in it. Want to see the imagery of a black hole feeding frenzy, a star nursery, or a galaxy cluster from the beginning of time as we humans understand the meaning of time? You only have to go to NASA’s dedicated website for JWST. From launch to orbit to science operations, NASA has provided a constant stream of remarkable imagery and discussion for public consumption. This gift of knowledge is thanks in no small part to new techniques developed by astrophysicists and engineers at the University of Arizona, Tucson’s public institution of higher learning and scientific excellence.

And while JWST continues to be a spectacular success, we should not overlook the fact that later this summer another project led by U of A scientists will return to Earth with a trophy from a potential space invader. Launched in 2016, the Osiris Rex mission successfully pursued, intercepted and diverted the asteroid Bennu, a potential threat next century. Later this summer the mission will be completed when a sample of Bennu’s "skin" is returned to Earth for examination. Talk about defense! The U of A team has demonstrated that mankind might avoid suffering the fate of the dinosaurs after all.

Based on the contributions of these programs, NASA has green-lighted two additional missions. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will launch to expand the field of view of the universe revealed by JWST. In a separate mission, Osiris Apex will track and stand by to divert another pesky asteroid from near-earth orbit. The "Big Bang" for the buck in space science and technology can’t be overstated. These two programs demonstrate that the roles played by our public institutions of higher learning are every bit as important as those played by government and business. It's a team effort, and the University of Arizona science team does not sit on the bench.