The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a University of Arizona scholar, I moved to Arizona to study climate change impacts on vulnerable communities in dry-land ecosystems like Tucson. My fieldwork and heartfelt conversations with locals have shown me the devastating effects of lacking affordable access to energy, which can be exacerbated with continuous rate hikes such as those imposed by for-profit utility companies like Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas recently announced its “largest revenue increase in company history” in May. As the cost of living rises, Southwest Gas appears to be out of touch with the everyday challenges of families stretching every dollar to the limit. The issue strikes a painful crossroads between the struggle for affordable energy, environmental and health concerns, and the pressures on those least able to cope, especially during these increasing summer temperatures.

Through my work, I’ve visited the homes of families in Tucson, seeing firsthand how unpredictable utility rates, especially among low-income families, make their lives harder. In January, Southwest Gas received approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission to raise rates on Arizona residential customers by 7.6% on average, one of several in the last few years. The constant climb in utility prices drives an ongoing cycle of uncertainty and hardship that hits the hardest for those barely making ends meet.

I’ve sat in living rooms and at kitchen tables and heard stories of hard-working people forced to make difficult choices. The burden of rising utility bills, combined with rising inflation, is a major strain on already tight budgets. Families are faced with decisions that no one should be forced to make: Do they use air conditioning or ensure there’s enough food on the table for their children? Do they keep their homes cool enough to be safe or save money for medical care?

As the summer months roll in, and Arizona temperatures skyrocket into the triple digits and reach nearly “unlivable” limits, this problem is magnified. Staying cool isn’t just about comfort but health and safety. The rising rates make it harder, sometimes impossible, for many families to afford this basic need. Often, they resort to spending their days outside their homes, heading to public places with air conditioning, or worse, enduring the sweltering heat at home because cooling their house is unaffordable. Additionally, gas companies often fail to disclose the significant health and safety risks associated with gas. They conveniently omit that “natural gas,” with its primary component being methane, is not only a harmful fossil fuel but also a potent contributor to climate pollution.

At the heart of all this is something I believe in deeply: energy justice. Simply put, the notion of energy justice is about making sure that everyone, no matter their income or background, has access to affordable, clean, and reliable energy. It means that our systems respect everyone’s rights, ensuring no one is unfairly hit by high energy costs if it can be avoided.

It’s clear to me that we need to call for greater transparency and accountability from the company and its stakeholders to make sure that rate increases and the continued reliance on volatile methane gas don’t unfairly burden those with lower incomes, especially at a time when 1 in 5 Americans are already grappling with exorbitant energy bills. Moreover, the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC), as the regulatory body overseeing these companies, must take stronger measures to prevent and discourage rate increases and practices that deprioritize the interests and well-being of the most vulnerable members of society.

I’m convinced that affordable and fair access to utilities isn’t just about financial stability — it’s a basic right. Let’s push to establish policies and actions prioritizing affordable and accessible utilities for everyone. By doing so, we can be one step closer to achieving energy justice for all Arizonans.