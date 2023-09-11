Re: the July 14 article “Protecting the A-10 program protects AZ, all Americans.”

I understand the value the A-10 holds for protecting Americans and I agree that these planes should not be retired.

I appreciate the DMAF A-10 as well as the B-52 and I am amazed with how smoothly and quietly these planes are flown over Tucson. I also believe that the horrendously loud F-35 should not be permitted to fly over Tucson.

My father Major Melville Robinson Bastin worked for the U.S. Air Force. He was a hero, an extremely courageous fighter pilot. He loved to fly. According to his mother he said he felt closer to God when flying and always carried a Bible when he flew. He was a highly decorated pilot, awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and several Oak Leaf Clusters for displaying extraordinary heroism while engaged in action.

There is a DFC society and it is a “nonprofit war veterans’ organization, with the mission to honor, preserve, and teach the legacy of heroism or extraordinary achievement in aerial flight for which the DFC is awarded.” There you can find lists of others who received the Distinguished Flying Cross. My fathers’ name will soon be added.

My father was 34 when he died and I was an infant. I never knew him. I never heard his voice or held his hand. He gave his life for a country he loved. He lost his life during takeoff in an unexplainable Thunderflash plane crash in Utah. This happened after he courageously flew in World War II and the Korean War. He left a widowed wife and five children who had to carry on without their father.

Several years prior to his death, he bought a lovely Spanish style home in Tucson, surrounded by beautiful open desert. It was on the DMAF flight path and I remember the tiered steps of the adobe wall that held brightly colored clay pots. A yard happily flowered with plumbago, irises, pomegranates, chinaberry, mulberry, and a Meyers lemon tree growing in a yard with clover, queen’s wreath and neatly trimmed hedges. My grandmother told me stories about how my dad would fly low over the house to let her know he was back in Tucson and as a signal to start cooking the roast. She also told me about an American politician, a Major General in the Air Force Reserve, Senator Goldwater, coming to the house for lunch. This white adobe home with a red clay tiled roof, interior archway, oak, and tile floors, was lovingly cared for by his parents, while he and his family were stationed in various states and overseas. It was the home his family returned to live in after his death.

After years of change and redesign by my mother and veteran stepfather, this worn, adobe home was eventually sold to some random investor. It was sad to see the last part of my father go but I know his spirit will continue to walk the grounds. I always felt his spirit was near when a B-52 flew over me. I still wave at one when it flies over and wait for it to dip a wing to acknowledge my hello.

Today, too many Americans, newcomers and investors, who are living in and out of America do not appreciate that America is a free country. They complain and demand changes be made in America to fit their personal desires. Even though they never enlisted nor fought for this country, nor did their families.

Most people living in America never think about the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have courageously fought to keep America’s a free country.

America cannot let un-Americans continue to undermine America from within by pitting Americans against Americans. United we stand, divided we fall.

The true heroes of America are the righteous living, American veterans.