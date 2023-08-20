The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

During Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns and while he was in office, most mental health professionals did not warn the public of his dangerous psychological impairments … even though he clearly posed a serious threat to our personal and national well-being. Accordingly, our collective safety and security were put at risk.

They based their silence on the controversial “Goldwater Rule” which inhibits psychiatrists, and perhaps by extension other mental health professionals, from diagnosing public figures they have not examined. Additionally, they felt their “duty to warn” obligation to the public would have been triggered only if Trump was their patient.

Thought experiment: Imagine these experts ignored both directives and spoke out forcefully about all his mental impairments and the danger he posed to our country. Would it have made a difference? Who knows?

But now, as he is making his third run for the presidency, our experts have a lot more of his mental resumé to work with.

Wouldn’t it be beneficial for mental health experts to act on a reasonable reinterpretation of those directives and step up to warn us of his danger to our country?

Their first job should be to explain the psychological (not political) menace of Trumpism, defined in Wikipedia as: “the political ideologies, social emotions, style of governance, political movement, and set of mechanisms for acquiring and keeping control of power associated with Donald Trump and his political base.”

They should also acknowledge that Trumpism’s consequence is what psychotherapist Dr. John Gartner (Johns Hopkins University Medical School), calls “malignant normality” the cultural change that occurs “… when a malignantly narcissistic leader takes control of a society and gradually changes reality for everyone else.” A great example of that would be the acceptance by his many followers of “alternative facts.”

This is real and serious. Indeed, since Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss, his vile, aberrant, and threatening behaviors have only increased. For example, he recently said that if elected for another term he would subvert democracy, become autocratic, and seek retribution against his perceived enemies.

Shockingly, Trump’s millions of supporters are apparently in accord with his perverse vision for America. To wit: Despite being under civil and criminal indictments for heinous actions (facing up to six trials during the primary season) and despite having displayed gross incompetence and unfitness for the presidency, he remains the dominant force in the Republican party.

While I have no expectations his followers and sycophants will change their faith-like adoration and allegiance to him, it would be enlightening for behavioral experts to explain why these millions of otherwise intelligent and sane adults follow this malignantly narcissistic sociopath in such a cult-like manner.

No doubt, their biggest challenge will be to convince the public that their assessments of him are objective: professional, not political.

On a related front:

Those in the mental health field should consider whether they indeed have a role as public educators. I think they do. They need to advise us how best to protect ourselves against being gaslighted (psychologically manipulated to question one’s own sanity); scammed (tricked into believing a lie for someone else’s gain) or being sold false credos (untrue statements or beliefs which guide one’s actions).

They should help us all cope with the increasing stresses that bombard our psyche relentlessly. We all need guidance how to deal with the disappointment, frustration, anger, and the anxiety of witnessing our society and fragile democracy being ripped apart by gun violence, voter suppression, rampant corruption, extreme tribalism, economic insecurity, and just plain ignorance and stupidity.

Our communities are more polarized than ever. We would all benefit from expert advice about how to co-exist with friends, family, and co-workers whose worldviews are so different from our own. For example: Should highly contentious issues be debated or even addressed? To keep the peace, should deep-rooted and profound moral, ethical and/or religious differences be ignored, tolerated, or accepted as off limits for discussion? Should relationships be maintained, renegotiated, or perhaps dissolved based on ideologies that are irreconcilable? How can you respect (or even love?) someone whose worldviews you detest? Help!

The media, which arguably has a similar responsibility to warn and protect the public, must also step up to provide their full support and encouragement for this effort to be fully realized. It will be on their platforms (television, radio, newspapers, magazines, and selective on-line services) where these experts will provide needed wisdom and counsel.

If both entities exercise their ethical and societal roles, they may help us all enhance positive self-awareness and improve interpersonal relationships.