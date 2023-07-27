The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Raising money to run for office is difficult. Council Member Paul Cunningham decided for his re-election campaign to reject contributions from PACs and special interest groups. This made it more difficult to raise money. Paul has raised nearly $40,000 from hundreds of donors.

His opponent, who registered as a Democrat only a few days before announcing her candidacy has not been as successful. Most people think Paul is doing a good job representing Ward 2. So the fact that his opponent’s campaign has been unable to cultivate meaningful support from Tucsonans is not surprising.

According to recent data, a record $75,000 has been poured into the race in support of Paul’s opponent. I cannot recall that much outside money ever being spent on a city council race, let alone a primary.

To have this much outside money enter into a Democratic primary by someone who has been a member of our party for mere weeks instead of decades is troublesome. This someone has been unable to fundraise on her own and unable to build meaningful support among Ward 2 constituents. Though this is certainly disturbing, it is no reason to be worried. Republican consultants and right-wing special interests can try to buy this seat. That’s their right. But what they can’t do is erase Paul’s accomplishments in Ward 2, despite the opposition’s best efforts to do so.

Paul’s opponent says she will “end homelessness” but fails to explain how she’ll do it. Meanwhile, Paul is working everyday with stakeholders to find real solutions. He also created a staff position in his office to help address this issue, regularly tours homeless encampments, and his weekly volunteer events often help those experiencing homelessness and neighborhoods adversely impacted by homelessness.

While Paul’s opponent, propped up by special interest money offers plenty of criticisms and promises, Paul just keeps doing the work that needs to be done. He continues to work with Mayor Regina Romero and his council colleagues to deliver real results on a host of issues including massive street and road improvements, environmental sustainability, and protecting abortion rights. Near as I can tell, Lisa Nutt’s greatest accomplishment is convincing Republican special interests to fund the campaign that nobody in Tucson would.

As a past Tucson Education Association president, retired TUSD teacher and longtime Ward 2 constituent, I casted my vote for Paul Cunningham and mailed in my ballot. I have been a political activist for over 45 years.

Ballots have been mailed to Democrats in Ward 2. I hope they will join me in supporting the candidate who works for them, not right-wing special interests.