A couple of day ago our son, Matt, was telling me about a thought he had while pulling weeds. He was observing of how common weeds are a fact here on earth and that an entire industry is dedicated to killing them, but if just one weed were to be discovered on the moon or another planet it would be the greatest scientific discovery in human history.

Matt’s concept, while novel, did present a unique suggestion and it did cause me to do some curious thinking. Here we have millions of weeds growing on earth that are viewed as bad, unwanted and a source of both frustration and anger. But then we have that very same single weed discovered on a barren wasteland on another planet and it becomes a major scientific find, a celebrity in its own right, admired and exalted. With that discovery that weed is seen in a different light and is suddenly more important than its earthly companions. And yet it is still the same old scraggly, irritating weed that is so prolific here on earth.

The conclusion we can draw from that concept is that the difference between the two weeds lies in perception — how we see things, how we assign a value to things, situations, people and even words. While one may see a rainy day as beautiful another may see it as doom and gloom, but it’s the same rainy day. A bat may be scary to some but that very same bat is nature’s wonder to others. How we perceive our world around us is a big contributor to our way of thinking and subsequently our actions or non-actions.

In carrying this concept further, pretend for a moment that that single unique weed is a human being and that that unique human is given much attention and admiration. And because of this high elevation in status, that human then develops a perception that they are more important than those other common people below them and this newly ordained “great one” quickly slips into a state of pomposity. Now this self-elevated person begins to act as though he/she deserves to be treated differently and in some cases laws, protocol and common decency don’t apply to them. This condition is more common than imagined and in many cases more troubling.

This false perception that someone is better than someone else is perhaps one of the greatest fallacies we humans have. Like the weeds, we are all basically the same, the common weed, all formed in the same mold. The only thing that truly elevates one person above all others is their achievements that have greatly benefited society. Mahatma Gandhi, Elizabeth Blackwell, Abraham Lincoln, George Washington Carver, Susan B. Anthony are just some clear examples of those deserving of a higher status and profound recognition. And yet there was one thing that made them even greater. They had humility and a source of wisdom that kept them embedded in their basic principles while loosening them to excel beyond their primary roots. Great people don’t have to tell anyone they are great and they don’t harbor a false perception that they are.