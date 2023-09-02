The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As the 2024 political season begins and we parse the differences amongst candidates, we’re increasingly going to again hear a convenient catchphrase that has already become common currency in Republican circles. U.S. Representative Juan Ciscomani, Arizona Corporation Commissioners Lea Marquez-Peterson, Jim O’Connor and others will almost certainly cite it, with Arizona State Senator Justine Wadsack (LD17) probably brandishing an AR-15 while yelling it at us: Energy independence! But what is energy independence, exactly?

Antagonists on the right will attempt to quantify energy independence as a counterpart to renewable sources — solar, wind and increasingly mature battery backup — and imply that these are all unproven, unreliable and prohibitively expensive. Further, they’ll contend that methane (“natural gas” in market speak) and other time-honored exothermic fossil fuels (let’s not forget “clean coal”) are the only way to grow a modern economy.

If pressed for details, they’ll invariably include a dismissal of the human-induced climate catastrophe, advancing that a couple hundred years of atmospheric pollution hasn’t had anything to do with it, or that we’re all just imagining it in the first place. Pay no attention to the woke deep state climate scientists lumped over on the left, they’ll say. Nothing to see here, folks. Move along, move along ...

Oh, and let’s not forget China, our universally acknowledged chief rival on the world stage these days. You’ll be reminded that we shouldn’t feel compelled to lift a finger until they stop their own significant expansion of fossil fuels. But, hey, let’s also allow them to ruin their own economy by making more photovoltaic and lithium ion cells than the rest of the world combined. Oh, wait ...

The real irony, though, is that the Republican vision of energy independence isn’t even all that independent. Yes, the United States has been a net exporter of refined petroleum products since 2011 (thanks, Obama.) But it’s a worldwide market and, incidentally, a rather volatile one. Events halfway around the planet dictate what we pay here, with the Saudis and Russians having as much a say as anyone. Same with gasoline for our cars, in case you haven’t noticed (and many haven’t, apparently.) As a certain former president might say, we’re gonna be so energy independent that you’re gonna get tired of all this independence. Indeed.

So, no great surprise that the cruel invasion Putin is prosecuting in Ukraine has disrupted gas markets sufficiently enough that TEP had to pay more for its methane last year, prompting a request to the ACC to bump up our rates. Four fifths of that elected body were only too happy to recently oblige, with an encore of slashing residential rooftop solar net metering agreements to — quite literally — throw more shade on our summer fun. Happy belated Independence Day, everyone.

Perhaps it’s just pent-up resentment within the current ACC’s majority that, thanks to the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, Arizona will soon become a national leader in the production of solar panels and advanced storage batteries, with industry-leading end-of-service-life recycling also available for both within our borders. Or that the price of all this truly clean technology has sufficiently dropped so that it’s now the cheapest form of energy generation.

Actual energy independence is real with renewables, not a contrivance or a politician’s twisting of old verbiage. It’s energy that’s generated locally, lacking in climate-destroying pollution and even uses less water. All we have to do is remember to vote for it. Thanks to better campaign finance disclosure laws, we now have more effective tools to track which politicians accept donations from the fossil fuel industry, and who shouldn’t even be eligible to do so. Despite Clean Elections protocol, there’s a well-documented history of financial impropriety with Republicans at the ACC dating back about a decade, and there’s little indication that much has changed. As always, follow the money.