The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Reading the paper about the 36th Street/La Cholla and Pima Wash developments gives a clue to the future of the Tucson Valley from the two leading government boards in the county. And it is not good.

Usually the Pima County Board of Supervisors can be very amenable to developers. Changes can easily be made to plans because normally there are not a lot of people in the area to be developed. There is not a lot of organized NIMBY pushback. The PCBOS used to be more forward-looking decades ago with leadership from former Supervisor David Yetman, but because of the increasing political and financial power of the development community through anti-community successes, the PCBOS has shown that it will roll over for developers. In the Pima Canyon vote, through the Star, we learned that a last-minute plan addition that added another 20 residential units was quickly folded into the development plans without public input. The Pima Canyon vote wasn’t even postponed due to these new changes. And while it is usual to vote with the primary supervisor on a development, this was an unusual matter as there was significant opposition from nearby stakeholders who had some pretty good arguments. And the $300,000 from the developer will not come near to the multiple millions of dollars needed by taxpayers to improve traffic ingress and egress from the development.

It used to be that the City of Tucson Mayor and Council were a bit more skeptical of developers and their speculative plans. For example, the 20-story 2005 Century Tower project that was pushed for the land near the downtown library was so badly conceptualized that the cost was raised from a ridiculous $58,000,000 to a more realistic $100,000,000 with the city building for free to the developers the base underground parking garage as the anchor for the building. That was voted down. The 36th Street/La Cholla development was 5-2 in favor, even though the city made an agreement not to build such a development in that area in exchange for being annexed. It’s bad enough the development won’t serve the Ward 1 community around it. It’s also bad because suddenly there is no financial bank support for the 14 purported “affordable housing” units promised before voting. But worse is that the city backed out of the arrangement for annexation it made 40 years ago. The next question becomes when will the city back out of another agreement with a neighborhood? Will my neighborhood be next?

While the blatant lie that the more housing built, the faster that prices will fall for existing residential units continues to be drummed into the community’s mind (Homebuilders will never build enough housing to lose money. They are not dumb), the rationalization for bad developments will grow ever stronger. Meanwhile, by Jan. 2, 2025, the Secretary of Interior will announce that no Active Management Area in Arizona has safe yield (the same amount of water usage as is replenished by nature), and the Tucson Active Management Area will have mandatory cuts in CAP water usage or large fines. There will be no federal monies to buy out what Tucson Water won’t receive. With the Colorado River Watershed becoming more desiccated by the year and with no logical or realistic way to bring water into the state of Arizona from elsewhere, the developers are presently pressuring state officials to a point where a state-level public meeting about future water supplies is taken private. Is some kind of fix for farmers and developers at the expense of the taxpaying communities now being negotiated?

Edward Abbey wrote, “Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell.” It is also the ideology, it seems, of developers and a majority of politicians. The future of the Tucson Valley is bleak.