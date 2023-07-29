The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When Robert Oppenheimer’s first atomic bomb exploded on July 16, 1945, at 5:30 a.m., it caused seismographs in Tucson to record an earthquake wave generated by seismic energies radiating through the earth from the northeast. The scientific equipment at the University of Arizona recorded the atomic explosion 280 miles away at the Trinity site in southwestern New Mexico. The light flash from the top-secret test was visible up to 180 miles. Advanced systematic studies later determined the fallout and atomic cloud went further than the Manhattan Project ever imagined in 1945. Authors of the study claim that radioactive fallout from the test reached 46 states, Canada and Mexico within 10 days of detonation.

The explosion was significantly larger than scientists expected. The mega atomic weapon device, packed with 13 pounds of plutonium, had power equivalent to 21,000 tons of TNT. The irradiated mushroom cloud went considerably higher into the atmosphere than scientists anticipated. The height was estimated at 50,000 to 70,000 feet as it floated across the country. The blast produced more heat and light than the sun, and large quantities of ash fell for days in the New Mexico desert.

On that July morning in 1945, a spectacular flash of white-hot heat and light blanched the barren landscape around the test site. Tongues of red fire shot out at ground level and splashed across the desert floor. Green, yellow, scarlet flashes burst forth from the hulking hemispherical plume as it rapidly rose like an enormous sweltering blister and popped. Immediately the glowing fissionable cloud gushed up and up, boring a hole into the heavens, belligerently tearing for oxygen and room to expand. The cloud stem reared and appeared twisted like a left-handed screw as the mass soared into the predawn sky. The Atomic age showed its power to the world for the first time.

Moments later, a bellowing, thundering sound echoed against the Sierra Oscura Mountains, the rocks, and the desert floor, for what seemed an eternity to Oppenheimer’s staff responsible for recording the blast. The sound was deafening as it bounced over and around the Jornada del Muerto. This area in the desert is known ominously from Spanish times as the Dead Man’s Trail — the Journey of Death.

In 1945 the U.S. did not have national monitoring stations to track the fallout. Historical weather and atmospheric data were not available until 1948. Oppenheimer’s team placed crude monitors around small towns within 40 to 50 miles of the testing site. Before the test, officials are reported not to have warned residents in small communities, including ranchers in the area, Navajos, and Mexican settlers who drank water from cisterns and raised cattle in the area of Trinity. The government made few preparations to keep civilians safe. Not knowing or understanding the size of the explosion and damage, government officials planned to assess the fallout’s reach later on horseback. Truly an underestimation.

Officials proposed cover stories to tell the public that a remote ammunition depot exploded at a nearby White Sands military base. According to Alex Wellerstein, a science professor and historian today at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, these actions reflect scientists’ ignorance of the effects of radiation at the time of the experiment.

1940 census data indicates up to 500,000 people lived within a 150-mile radius of the test site; some families lived as close as 12 miles from Trinity. Civilians within a 50-mile radius of the area were stunned and bewildered by the blast. They were not warned before the test or evacuated after the test. People were likely exposed to deadly radioactive fallout and developed cancer and other diseases due to exposure to the blast. The true and total effects of the bomb test on people near the site remain unclear. At the time of the experiment, the government never conducted a full investigation into the effects of radiation. Communities downwind of the blast saw an unusual spike in infant deaths in the months following the explosion. Legal challenges from “downwinders” in the area of the test continue to this day.

Oppenheimer openly worried that he had set a course for a future apocalypse. He quoted a Hindu scripture that was said to have run through his mind at the sight of the explosion: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” Less poetic, his test director at the site, Kenneth Bainbridge, declared: “Now we are all sons of bitches.”

According to Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy in the Biden Administration: “Oppenheimer occupies a central role in our history for leading the nation’s atomic efforts during World War II and planting the seeds for the Department of Energy’s national laboratories. As time has passed, more evidence has come to light of the bias and unfairness of the process that Dr. Oppenheimer was subjected to, while the evidence of his loyalty and love of country [has] only been further affirmed.”

Oppenheimer, the father of the bomb that ended the war, was nominated for the Nobel Prize for physics three times, in 1946, 1951, and 1967, but never won. Julius Robert Oppenheimer died of throat cancer on Feb. 18, 1967, at age 62.

The Manhattan Project was a race to see who could gain the power to destroy everyone else first. At the time, America won.