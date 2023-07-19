The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

While the military is reviewing its systems of classifying material and determining who has access to that material, we should be asking how a lowly Air National Guardsman could be trusted with highly classified information.

Airman Jack Teixeira is awaiting trial for copying secret papers and sharing them on the internet. Although he was warned, he was never punished or reprimanded by his superiors for his activity.

While I was in the US Army and stationed at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE, the military arm of NATO), I had to have a “secret” clearance just to pick up the mail. To this day, I don’t know what secrets I was supposed to have gleaned from delivering travel brochures to my office.

Later, I taught Organizational Behavior classes at a large university where the key attraction was the diversity of the students’ experiences. The pupils were primarily adults who worked in totally different professions. But the curriculum was designed to have them participate in groups to solve issues through intense, real-life simulations.

Then came that moment when I asked the following question:

“Who is the most powerful person in your organization?”

The answers ranged from CEO to President to Governing Board member to Finance Manager to Legal Counsel.

This is where it got interesting.

“No,” I suggested, “the most powerful person in your organization is the person working in IT.”

I was not being cute or prescient, but it was hard to ignore the true sources of power.

We define power as the ability to get people to do what you want them to do or — conversely — to stop people from doing what you don’t want them to do.

We have become so dependent on machines to do so much of our work that a breakdown in hardware or software totally upends our day, our project, our family, our lives.

The hilarious British television comedy “The IT Crowd” (streaming on Netflix) anticipates our frequent needs to have something fixed or adjusted or brought back online.

In fact, the tech employees of the fictional company don’t answer the phone until the caller has listened to their department’s message: “Hello, this is IT. Have you tried unplugging it and plugging it back in?”

When you consider power in this light, you change your perception about who actually runs things in your organization.

Once upon a time, when all printing and copying was done via one overworked central machine, hurried workers would often confront the dreaded message “Call Key Operator.”

But it WAS the key operator, the IT employee of the past, who wielded the most power in the organization. If the copier didn’t work, or—today—if the IT system is down, jobs just simply can’t be done.

The leak of highly classified material by a 21-year-old airman is only a recent demonstration of power flowing to unanticipated lower levels in an organization.

Yes, the armed services are tasked with training and developing young soldiers in a multitude of fields. But do we understand the kind of power that those same people have when they’re assigned to work on important information systems or on other pieces of our critical infrastructure?

It’s these “support” employees who keep the systems humming and who have access to the bits and bytes flowing through those systems. In fact, they are not “support” at all but, rather, essential.

We honor some workers by observing “Secretaries Week” or “Assistants Week,” but let’s not forget the folks who make sure that the assistant’s laptop is secure and its software updated.

If you don’t recognize that the power in your organization resides in that basement room with the cluttered workbench and a wall of humming racks of machines, you may find yourself unplugging and plugging in your computer for all eternity.